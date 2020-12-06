Motoring

Volkswagen CEO expects autonomous cars on market from 2025-2030

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The chief executive of Volkswagen, the world’s largest vehicle maker by sales, expects autonomous vehicles to be ready for sale between 2025 and 2030, he told a magazine.
Herbert Diess cited the improving performance of computer chips needed in autonomous cars while developments in artificial intelligence are also speeding the process, reports Reuters.
“It is foreseeable that the systems will soon be able to master even the complex situations of autonomous driving,” Diess told the Wirtschaftswoche weekly magazine.
Diess defected from BMW in 2015 and has helped Volkswagen to reform after its diesel scandal with a 73 billion euro ($87 billion) electric vehicle investment plan.

Reporter

Related Articles
Motoring

Nigerian dealer achieves sales dreams in US

Posted on Author Reporter

  “The issue of acceptance was there at the beginning, but you have to find a way to fight through,” Faith Mba says. The seeds of Faith Mba’s entrepreneurial spirit were planted while growing up in Nigeria, but they sprouted thousands of miles away in Vermont. Mba’s journey to owning a Toyota-Ford dealership in New […]
Motoring

Report: Japan may ban sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles in mid-2030s

Posted on Author Reporter

  Japan’s government is considering abolishing sales of new gasoline-engine cars by the mid-2030s in favour of hybrid or electric vehicles in line with a global shift from traditionally powered cars, public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday. The move would follow Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s pledge in October for Japan to slash carbon emissions to […]
Motoring

Hyundai looks ahead to new SUVs in 2021, urban air taxis by 2028

Posted on Author Reporter

  South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co is supercharging its product portfolio next year with the introduction of several new SUVs, while looking even farther out to the launch of its first urban air taxis toward the end of the decade, the company’s top U.S. executive said on Monday. “We are all-in on autonomous vehicles,” […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: