Volkswagen e-vehicle berths in Rwanda

Continuing the drive towards sustainable mobility for Sub-Saharan Africa, Volkswagen Mobility Solutions Rwanda (VWMSR) recently unveiled its second charging station for electric vehicles in the capital of Kigali.

 

The Volkswagen brand previously introduced a fleet of four e-Golfs and one charging station in Kigali in October 2019, as part of an e-mobility pilot project in partnership with Siemens. This move made Rwanda the first African country to introduce    a Volkswagen electric vehicle.

 

The fleet has since expanded to 20 e-Golfs, which are mainly used as shuttles through VWMSR’s mobility services.

 

The second charging station, located at the Kigali Convention Centre, forms part of this collaborative project. It was unveiled on 30 March in the presence of the Rwandan Minister of Environment, Dr Jean d’Arc Mujawamariya. Mujawamariya said sustainable mobility is a priority for Rwanda.

 

“With this in mind, Rwanda developed a new Environment  and Climate Change Policy that calls for the transition to sustainable mobility,” said Mujawamariya. “The progress made to date is very encouraging. I commend Volkswagen Mobility Solutions for the investment made to deliver this charging station, and encourage all businesses and the public to make the switch to electric mobility.”

 

Serge Kamuhinda, CEO of VWMSR, said the new charging station was a stepping stone towards the company’s goal of environmentally sustainable mobility.

 

“This milestone  is in line with the Volkswagen Group’s commitment to protecting the environment, with a focus on sustainable and responsible mobility for all its markets, including Africa,” said Kamuhinda. “As Volkswagen Rwanda we are proud to be leading this charge in Sub-Saharan Africa.” As part of its Transform 2025+ brand strategy,

 

Volkswagen is strengthening the regions and focusing on new up-and-coming markets, with the Sub-Saharan region playing an increasingly important role. The brand is also focused on driving sustainable mobility, with the pilot project in Rwanda serving as a blueprint for e-mobility in Sub-Saharan Africa.

