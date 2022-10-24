Volleyball: CNS Spikers begin promotion chase

Chief of Naval Staff Spikers women team has maintained a 100 percent unbeaten record at the second phase of the National Division 1 Volleyball League in Kaduna State. CNS Spikers defeated Life- Camp VC 3-1 (25-21, 18-25, 25-12, 25-19) in the women’s match at the indoor sports hall of Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna on Saturday.

CNS boosted the technical crew with the coach of the National U-21 men’s team, Sani Mohammed, who in turn transferred his tactical knowledge into the young CNS side.

In the other women’s match, rejuvenated Olalomi Super Angels surprisingly defeated Bayonet Spikers of Jaji 3-1 (19- 25, 25-11, 25-18, 25-17) in an exciting match. The starting team of Olalomi side were filled with young players who are making their debut in the national league.

