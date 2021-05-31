Volleyball: Kada Kings top first phase of Division 1 League

Kada Kings finished top at the first phase of the just concluded 2021 National Division 1 Volleyball League in Kaduna State with 21 points. Kada Kings beat Kwara United 3-1 (28-26, 25-19, 22- 25, 25-10) in the men’s final match at Ahmadu Bello Stadium (ABS) to remain unbeaten in seven matches during the first phase.

Speaking with newsmen after the match, the Head Coach of Kada Kings, Jonathan David, commended his players for not giving up in the first set despite the scorelines which seem impossible to recover.

David said the unbeaten run was made possible due to his players’ determination and hardwork. “I am over excited being unbeaten team so far in the tournament and it is due to our hardwork and determination,” he said.

“The first set was a bit dicey because Kwara United were leading 24-19 but the players had to give their best and we eventually won the set which was miraculous.

“I did not see Kwara as a threat but a normal team and we played a normal game but we miscalculated their tactical aspect in the third set.”

Like this: Like Loading...