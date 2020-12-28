Sports

Volleyball national teams camping postponed

The technical committee of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation has suspended the forthcoming camping of the U-18 national female team and U-19 national male team earlier scheduled to commence on the 27th of December, 2020 in Kaduna until further notice.

 

The development according to the technical chairman, Martin Melandi, is due to the second phase of the dreadful COVID-19  which is spreading like a wild fire across the country.

 

The two junior male and female national teams are supposed to resume camping in Kaduna in preparations for the U-18 female Nations championship to be hosted by Nigeria between 29th Jan – 7th February 2021 in Nigeria while male will be defending the title in Tunisia between February 1st -6th 2021 in Tunisia.

 

Reacting to the development, the president of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engineer Musa Nimrod, said the postponement is inevitable due to the Coronavirus pandemic adding that the lives of players and officials to be invited to camp are more important than the preparations for the continental tournaments.

 

On the continental tournaments, Nimrod disclosed that the Federation has written to the Confederation of the Africa Volleyball (CAVB) on the development calling for the postponement while the new dates would be communicated to the concerned national federations

