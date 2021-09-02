Volleyball: Nigeria records first win at World Championship

Nigeria beat Cuba 3-2 (25-10, 25-20, 22-25, 20-25, 15-13) to record her first win at the ongoing FIVB U-19 Boys World Championship in Iran on Wednesday. The Head Coach of Nigeria’s volleyball team, SaniMohammed, said the country became the second African nationto beat Cuba at any World Championship. Mohammed said his mission will be to surpass his previous record where he finished 14th position at the World Championship two years ago.

“It was not easy because we led the game by 2-0 major set and along the line, they met us 2-2 before we won,” he said. “We did not have too many good training matches but the Cubans at the other end are a great volleyballing nation. Nigeria became the second African country to beat them at any major World Championship after Egypt and we are happy we to be part of this history. “Our next assignment is to focus on how to beat Thailand on Thursday in the 13th position match and better our world rankings. Two years ago, we finished in 14th place in Tunisia, this year we hope to better our performance.”

