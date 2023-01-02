Volleyball: Our doors are open to partnership in 2023 –Nimrod

The President of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVF), Musa Nimrod, has said the doors of the Federation are open to corporate organisations that are willing to partner them for the development of the sports across the country.

In his New Year message made available to newsmen yesterday, Nimrod said the aspirations of the NVF this year is to make a meaningful impact at international championships as well as qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

He said Nigeria volleyball can achieve the desired goals when major stakeholders are committed to the same course. The Secretary General of Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) Zone 3 lauded the commitment of players, coaches, referees, club owners, administrators, sponsors and board members for their contribution to the growth and development of the game since their inauguration.

“Our doors are open for sponsorship and support as well as seeking partnership and MOU with corporate organisations that wish to key into the sport as a social responsibility to the youths of Nigeria,” he said.

“Our aspirations this year includes making it to the numerous and important continental as well as global engagements vis a vis the 2023 African Games, 2023 African Youths Games and FIVB U-19 Boys World Youths Championship, as well as series of Beach Volleyball events which will climax with the 2024 Olympics qualifiers in which Nigeria have registered to participate

