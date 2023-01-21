Volume of petrol lifted by oil marketers has dropped by over 50% – IPMAN

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has said that the volume of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol, supplied to the oil marketers by private depots has dropped by about 50 per cent or more. Deputy President, IPMAN, Zarma Mustapha, speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, on Friday, explained that since July/August 2022; the volume of petrol they receive is not up to 40 or 50 per cent of what they got in the past.

Mustapha alleged that there is confusion in the downstream sector of the oil industry in the country, adding that they don’t understand what is really happening, in relation to the persistent petrol scarcity across major cities in Nigeria for some months. Mustapha said; “The fact of the matter is that we are in a very complex situation because the burden of subsidy that the government is carrying is no more sustainable and the volume that the NNPC for now, being the sole importer of the petroleum product, PMS, has been hit hard, because of that the supply that we receive as the marketers at the loading point, is being reduced by over 50 per cent.

“It doesn’t seem that they (NNPCL) are bringing in more, if they are, we will be getting the volume we usually get before. Since July/ August last year, the volume we receive now is not up to 40 or 50 per cent of what we usually get. “As of today with what is trending in the private depots, the volume we are getting is not enough. With the look of things in the private depots, I assume it is not enough, because if they have it they won’t hoard it.” He added; “The cost of bringing the products to the public is not going to be achievable at the former price. With all sense of justification, I believe the regulatory body agreed to raise it up to the new amount.

“The price was not done to only appease the marketers but to ensure that the supply chain is being sustained, because the marketers are also in business and you can’t lift a product, resell it and you’re not making any returns on it, I don’t think anybody will continue to do that. “We’re in a very dicey situation. NNPC imports, and distributes to private depots and note that we independent marketers don’t have the depots. As I am talking to you today, I brought the product from a depot in Lagos at N247 per litre to be transported down to far North at the cost of N50 to N60 per litre. Not the fancy prices we are seeing. “We are supposed to get this product at N148 but we are buying at N220 and it keeps increasing. N240 in Lagos, N235 in Warri, N240 in Port Harcourt, and in Calabar it is as high as N250 per litre for marketers, and you buy and transport yourself to where your retail outlet is.

