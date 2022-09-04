Volvo sales fell 5% in August as production problems persist

The XC60 was Volvo’s best-selling model last month. Volvo’s August sales fell by 4.6 per cent to 43,666 vehicles as the global semiconductor shortage and other disruptions continued to hurt deliveries, the automaker said in a statement.

Demand remained good, but the component shortages as well as power cuts and COVID-19 outbreaks in China interrupted output, the company said.

Volvo said on Thursday it would temporarily close its plant in the Chinese city of Chengdu due to local coronavirus restrictions and that a second facility had also been affected by recent lockdowns. Volvo’s top selling model last month was the XC60, followed by the XC40 and the XC90.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...