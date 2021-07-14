News

VON D-G, Okechukwu hails Ohanaeze Ndigbo stance on IPOB leader’s trial

The Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu has expressed his happiness with the position of the Prof. George Obiozorled Ohanaeze Ndigbo for the group’s patriotic, constitutional and democratic stance on the re-arrest and arraignment of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the Federal Government.

Okechukwu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, described the Ohanaeze’s position as patriotic, constitutional and democratic. Addressing journalists yesterday in Enugu, Okechukwu, who insisted that it was appropriate for Ohanaeze Ndigbo to adopt such stance on the matter, said: “I am in this same page with Ohanaeze that due process of the law should be strictly adhered to, which they capped with setting up of a legal team to monitor the court proceedings. I salute their candour, unlike others who are sentimental.” It will be recalled that Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the pan- Igbo socio-cultural group, had called for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to be tried within the ambit of the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and in line with global best practices.

Ohanaeze, which spoke for the first time since the arrest of Kanu, said it was not averse to his trial. In a communique issued on Sunday after its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, held at the Ohanaeze National Secretariat in Enugu, the group disclosed that it had constituted a legal team, led by the National Legal Adviser of the group and eminent Igbo leaders to monitor the legal proceedings throughout the trial. Asked what he means by sentimental, Okechukwu said that some groups had already given Mazi Kanu a clean bill of health before the trail even commenced. But, as a follower of First Republic President of Nigeria, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, under the aegis of Zikist Movement, who believes on harmonious and corporate Nigeria, he expressed belief that such position was pure sentiments.

