News

VON DG backs APC presidential consensus candidate

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu has backed the consensus arrangement of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for its Presidential candidate in 2023. Okechukwu, who gave his support while speaking with journalists in Abuja, also said that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was trying to take advantage of President Muhammadu Buhari’s 12 million votes in the North. He expressed fear that a Northern PDP Presidential candidate might be a challenge for a Southern APC Presidential candidate.

The VON DG also dismissed allegations that there was a pact between President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for the former to hand over power to the latter. The former National Chairman of one of the APC legacy parties, Senator Hanga had alleged that there was a pact between Buhari and Tinubu for Buhari to hand over power to Tinubu. Speaking with reporters after the Salah break at Abuja yesterday, Okechukwu, hailed the leadership of the APC for proposing the presentation of a consensus candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

“One slept well last night after reading the profound statement from the social media credited to Distinguished Senator John Akpanudedehe, our National Secretary that at the appropriate time APC will come up with a consensus and agreeable presidential candidate that will fly its flag in 2023.

I hail the consensus proposal for it is a deft move which will perish the phobia of implosion of our great party as touted by some naysayers.” Okechukwu said. It would be recalled that Senator John Akpanudoehede, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), stated this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja. Senator Akpanudede said that the adoption of the use of a consensus is one that is bound to upset permutations by some pundits who are hoping that with 22 governors, majority parliamentarians at national and state levels and uncountable presidential hopefuls that the APC will definitely implode. Akpanudoedehe’s statement was in reaction to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recent allegation that President Muhammadu Buhari had a self-succession plan. The APC scribe, however, stressed that the party would not allow individual ambitions to derail the Buhari administration, ahead of the 2023 presidential poll. He said unlike the opposition PDP, the APC was a disciplined party, noting that the former was just haunted by its past.

Asked whether the adoption of consensus is bound to be like a double-edged sword for notable aspirants such as the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whom Senator Rufai Hanga narrated in a national newspaper interview, had an agreement with President Buhari to succeed him. “First it is refreshing that President Buhari is not for the Third Term Agenda. Second, in my slightest imagination one doesn’t think any committee handling such delicate matters will miss out our national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the matrix. Methinks he will be among the top aspirants to be considered, given his immense contribution to the success of our great party in 2015.” Okechukwu answered. Prodded further to confirm whether there was an agreement between Mr President and Tinubu for succession as Senator Hanga alleged. Okechukwu quipped: “As I told Sunday Trust when asked last week, as a member of the defunct CPC, I never heard of such an agreement and most importantly Mr President doesn’t or better put rarely enters into any formal or informal agreement with anybody. But he appreciates good deeds. “All I know was that Asiwaju automatically could have been the Vice President if not for what lawyers will call force majeure. For our leadership warned against Muslim/Muslim ticket. Our leadership then argued that the Abiola/Kingibe Muslim/ Muslim ticket which worked in 1993 may not work in 2015, if Buhari/Tinubu both Muslims were to run, as the scenario differs. That was how Asiwaju nominated Professor Yemi Osinbajo, as a replacement.” When asked seriously whether Asiwaju will still be the consensus candidate, to this Okechukwu said that he is just an ordinary member of the APC and cannot by any stretch of imagination decide for the over 40 million members of the APC.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Moderna applies for authorisation of vaccine in U.S., EU

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

United States firm, Moderna, said it would submit its Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine for emergency authorisation use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and conditional approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) yesterday.   The company said in a statement that it planned to submit the necessary applications for approval of the use of its […]
News

Umahi: Bandits using juju to attack, kill security agents in South East

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

…warns against further killings in Ebonyi Chairman, South East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi yesterday said that those attacking and killing security agents in South East put on ‘juju’ (charm) in their operations. He said this was why anytime they confronted security agents, they killed them. Umahi spoke at Holy Ghost […]
News

Ortom calls for increased revenue to states, local govts

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday called on the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to consider a change in the revenue sharing formula in favour of states and local government areas from the current situation whereby the Federal Government takes a whopping 52.7 per cent of the whole revenue, leaving the 36 states […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica