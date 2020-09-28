News

VON DG canvases Igbo President at APC caucus meeting

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu yesterday announced that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would zone the presidential position of the party to South-East in 2023 for equity, justice and good conscience which the party was known for.

 

Okechukwu, who spoke at the APC expanded caucus meeting at the party’s secretariat in Enugu ahead of the Isi-Uzo local government area state Assembly by-election fixed for 31st September, 2020, said an Igbo president would bring his entrepreneurial spirit to transform the country’s economy.

 

Okechukwu called on the party members to join him in commending the party chairman, Nwoye, for his efforts in uniting the party and bringing back aggrieved members like the pioneer chairman, A. C. Ude and pioneer women leader, Queen Nwankwo among others.

 

He said that APC has only one executive committee in the state led by Nwoye and enjoined members to work to consolidate the new found peace and unity. He said: “I assure other Nigerians that Ndigbo will bring their entrepreneurial spirit to transform the country.

 

“At home I want you to embrace the agricultural project of the federal government as part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s agro revolution. Federal government will provide the necessary incentives like seedlings, fertilizer, tractors as well as agro processing centered.”

 

The meeting attending by party leaders including the Director-General, Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, former South-East Zonal vice-chairman of the party, Emma Iheukwu, Nwoye, leaders of the party in all the 260 wards of the state, also resolved to participate effectively in the by-election for Isi-Uzo assembly election scheduled for September 31st by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

 

Addressing the meeting, Nwoye said that for the first time the party was poised to produce the state Assembly member from Isi-Uzo local government area.

 

He said: “People hoping to grab political position in 2023 are dreamers. We have to first take over Isi-Uzo as a demonstration of our readiness to take over Enugu state in 2023.

