VON DG explains land for integrated farm estate

The Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, has explained the issue of land for Integrated Farm Estate for Enugu West senatorial district, Enugu State. The explanation came on the heels of accusations that he was engineering the senatorial district to cede land to non-indigenes in the community. Explaining his vision, he said: “My position is that the farm is a community farm, to be owned by the community, managed by the community and the community would make a choice of what they would want to do with it. “Whether they want to do piggery, palm tree plantation or cassava or any other crops, it is up to them. It is not going to be manned by any outsider but people from the community. It is community based.”
Related Articles
Military undergoing strategic, operational changes –DHQ
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has given indication of ongoing reorganisation at strategic, administrative, operational and logistical levels. According to the DHQ, the major reorganisation followed the recent appointment of new set of Service Chiefs. Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. John Enenche, made the disclosure, yesterday, at an operational briefing held at the Defence Headquarters. […]
Obaseki assures women’s groups of brighter future
Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday assured the people of the state of a brighter future in spite of the economic crisis in the country and the world brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor gave the assurance in an interactive session with some women groups from across the state during a discourse […]
MTN renews licence with over N71.97bn for 10 years
MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has paid over N71.97 billion to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to renew its Unified Access Service (UAS) licence and Spectrum license for wireless local loop in the 900MHz and 1800MHZ band. This was disclosed by MTN Nigeria via a statement issued and signed by its Company Secretary, Uto Ukpanah, and […]
