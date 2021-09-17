News

VON DG explains land for integrated farm estate

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, has explained the issue of land for Integrated Farm Estate for Enugu West senatorial district, Enugu State. The explanation came on the heels of accusations that he was engineering the senatorial district to cede land to non-indigenes in the community. Explaining his vision, he said: “My position is that the farm is a community farm, to be owned by the community, managed by the community and the community would make a choice of what they would want to do with it. “Whether they want to do piggery, palm tree plantation or cassava or any other crops, it is up to them. It is not going to be manned by any outsider but people from the community. It is community based.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Military undergoing strategic, operational changes –DHQ

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has given indication of ongoing reorganisation at strategic, administrative, operational and logistical levels. According to the DHQ, the major reorganisation followed the recent appointment of new set of Service Chiefs. Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. John Enenche, made the disclosure, yesterday, at an operational briefing held at the Defence Headquarters. […]
News

Obaseki assures women’s groups of brighter future

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday assured the people of the state of a brighter future in spite of the economic crisis in the country and the world brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor gave the assurance in an interactive session with some women groups from across the state during a discourse […]
News

MTN renews licence with over N71.97bn for 10 years

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has paid over N71.97 billion to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to renew its Unified Access Service (UAS) licence and Spectrum license for wireless local loop in the 900MHz and 1800MHZ band. This was disclosed by MTN Nigeria via a statement issued and signed by its Company Secretary, Uto Ukpanah, and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica