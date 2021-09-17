VON DG explains land for integrated farm estate

The Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, has explained the issue of land for Integrated Farm Estate for Enugu West senatorial district, Enugu State. The explanation came on the heels of accusations that he was engineering the senatorial district to cede land to non-indigenes in the community. Explaining his vision, he said: “My position is that the farm is a community farm, to be owned by the community, managed by the community and the community would make a choice of what they would want to do with it. “Whether they want to do piggery, palm tree plantation or cassava or any other crops, it is up to them. It is not going to be manned by any outsider but people from the community. It is community based.”

