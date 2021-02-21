News

VON DG: Farmers-Herders crisis has profiled Buhari’s govt negatively

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

…backs Malami on Pastoral Commission

 

 

One of the staunchest supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari and Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu has decried the farmers-herders crisis, stating that it has profiled the present administration negatively.

 

Okechukwu, who is a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stated this while briefing journalists in Abuja, just as he said he is supporting the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) on the establishment of a Pastoral Commission.

 

He, however, suggested that the nomenclature should be changed to Livestock Commission.

 

Malami had in the midst of recent crisis suggested the establishment of Pastoral Commission as a means of addressing the upheavals between the farmers and herders.

 

Okechukwu backing the Attorney General said the farmers-herders menace has polarised the country more than any other issue since the end of the civil war in 1970.

 

According to the him, the crisis between farmers and herders is a ‘National Security Question’, threatening the unity of the country and must be contained as a matter of urgent national importance, to avert a possible national suicide.

 

 

