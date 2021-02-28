News

VON DG says IBB, SAP caused insecurity

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

The Director General of Voice of Nigeria and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu has put the blame of the present insecurity in the country on the extreme poverty caused by the IMF Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP) introduced by Gen. Ibrahim Babangida’s government in 1986.
Okechukwu, who stated this in Abuja, said all hands must be on deck to solve it and not to blame APC alone.

 

According to him, the extreme economic inequality breeds the hate and insecurity currently pervasive in the country.

 

He said that SAP sowed the inhuman seed which gave birth to insecurity and calls for introspection and deep reflection on how we became the World Poverty Capital and how best to exit fast.

 

“Yes we of the APC pledged to fix security in our dear country in every particular matter. Thats our pledge, and to be honest we are deploying billions of Naira and every material and human resources to contain it. However, we are confronted with Extreme-Poverty planted in 1986 by the IMF Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP). The day SAP was born was the day the gross economic inequality and insecurity in Nigeria was born. It has badly mutated since 1986.”

 

“Economic inequality breeds extreme-poverty, hate, division and hostile insecurity, in countries wherever it is allowed to thrive throughout history. To be exact no matter how many trillions we spend on military hardware, or how many times we change the Security Chiefs, with extreme-poverty security will remain a mirage.

 

“Whereas I am neither canvassing for Marxism nor Socialism; we must accept that ours is a primitive economy which requires primary solution.”

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Understanding why wailers are after Gov Zulum

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Bigoted partisans have come to free reign in Nigeria. Very unconscionably and irresistibly, these partisan lees which have populated Nigeria delight in politicizing national security. It is the only explication which sufficiently accounts for their unbearably selfish outrage and mouthing of inanities on resurgence of insecurities in the country. These dregs in the country have […]
News

Stakeholders urge speedy passage of Gender Equality Bill

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

Stakeholders at a oneday capacity building workshop on National Gender Policy Implementation in Umuahia, Abia State capital, have expressed worry over Nigeria’s global ranking in gender issues, saying the time had come for the passage of the Gender Equality bill by the National Assembly. Nigeria is said to rank 128 out of 149 countries globally […]
News

OPPO Launches Affordable AI-Powered A93 Smartphone in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    OPPO has launched the latest OPPO A93 in Nigeria. The smartphone introduces trendy technology that makes your style stand out with an Ultra Sleek smartphone body. This means that you’ll get cutting-edge AI portrait photography features packed into a truly premium design, along with functions that make life more efficient and can keep […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica