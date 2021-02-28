VON DG says IBB, SAP caused insecurity

The Director General of Voice of Nigeria and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu has put the blame of the present insecurity in the country on the extreme poverty caused by the IMF Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP) introduced by Gen. Ibrahim Babangida’s government in 1986.

Okechukwu, who stated this in Abuja, said all hands must be on deck to solve it and not to blame APC alone.

According to him, the extreme economic inequality breeds the hate and insecurity currently pervasive in the country.

He said that SAP sowed the inhuman seed which gave birth to insecurity and calls for introspection and deep reflection on how we became the World Poverty Capital and how best to exit fast.

“Yes we of the APC pledged to fix security in our dear country in every particular matter. Thats our pledge, and to be honest we are deploying billions of Naira and every material and human resources to contain it. However, we are confronted with Extreme-Poverty planted in 1986 by the IMF Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP). The day SAP was born was the day the gross economic inequality and insecurity in Nigeria was born. It has badly mutated since 1986.”

“Economic inequality breeds extreme-poverty, hate, division and hostile insecurity, in countries wherever it is allowed to thrive throughout history. To be exact no matter how many trillions we spend on military hardware, or how many times we change the Security Chiefs, with extreme-poverty security will remain a mirage.

“Whereas I am neither canvassing for Marxism nor Socialism; we must accept that ours is a primitive economy which requires primary solution.”

Like this: Like Loading...