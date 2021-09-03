VON DG to Ndigbo: No APC presidential ticket without Anambra

The Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, has asked Anambra electorate to vote the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Andy Uba, for the state governorship election slated for November 6 to strengthen the demand of the South-East APC presidential ticket. Okechukwu, who stated this while speaking with some journalists, said the Igbo should take advantage of the endorsement of Senator Uba by President Muhammadu Buhari. He alleged that what had affected the APC South- East presidential ticket was the low Voter endorsement from the zone. Continuing, the VON DG, who is also a member of the APC Governorship Campaign Council, said the endorsement gesture, acceptance and support by the President is a signal to other good and correct political possibilities for the state, the South-East geopolitical zone and Ndigbo in general. He said: “With President Buhari’s endorsement of Senator Andy Uba, it is now left to Anambra voters to endorse Uba, so as to facilitate Ndigbo’s quest to produce Nigeria’s President of Igbo extraction in 2023. “My humble appeal to my in-laws, Ndi Anambra, especially the electorate, is to kindly consider the strategic underpinnings of electing Distinguished Senator Andy Uba, now that President Buhari has graciously endorsed him.”
Related Articles
Marginal Oilfields licencing: Court adjourns suit by Ijaw leaders
The Federal High Court, Yenagoa, yesterday adjourned until March 10, a suit by Ijaw leaders, seeking to halt licensing of marginal oilfields located in their domains. The Suit marked No. PHC/YEN/CS/81/2020 was filed by Chief Brown Agu (Opu Agu VIII), Mrs Rosemary John-Oduone, President Ijaw Women Connect and Mr. Femowei Friend. Justice Abimbola Awogboro adjourned […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Buhari signs revised 2020 budget today- Finance Minister
Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr. Zainab Ahmed, yesterday, met with the leadership of the National Assembly on plans to submit the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) later this month. While briefing principal officers of the Senate and House of Representatives led by the Senate President, Ahmad […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Bandits overrunning the North, says Sultan
The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Saad Abubakar, has raised an alarm that bandits were fast overrunning the north. He said that the criminals currently carry out their activities openly, unchecked and without any form of resistance from security operatives. The Sultan raised the alarm at the fourth quarterly meeting of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)