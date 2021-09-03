News

VON DG to Ndigbo: No APC presidential ticket without Anambra

The Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, has asked Anambra electorate to vote the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Andy Uba, for the state governorship election slated for November 6 to strengthen the demand of the South-East APC presidential ticket. Okechukwu, who stated this while speaking with some journalists, said the Igbo should take advantage of the endorsement of Senator Uba by President Muhammadu Buhari. He alleged that what had affected the APC South- East presidential ticket was the low Voter endorsement from the zone. Continuing, the VON DG, who is also a member of the APC Governorship Campaign Council, said the endorsement gesture, acceptance and support by the President is a signal to other good and correct political possibilities for the state, the South-East geopolitical zone and Ndigbo in general. He said: “With President Buhari’s endorsement of Senator Andy Uba, it is now left to Anambra voters to endorse Uba, so as to facilitate Ndigbo’s quest to produce Nigeria’s President of Igbo extraction in 2023. “My humble appeal to my in-laws, Ndi Anambra, especially the electorate, is to kindly consider the strategic underpinnings of electing Distinguished Senator Andy Uba, now that President Buhari has graciously endorsed him.”

