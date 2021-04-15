Business

Voriancorelli seeks N20bn on LCFE

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The first company that has been screened for listing on the Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE), Voriancorelli (VC), is seeking N20 billion through floating of Exchange Traded Notes (ETN) to operate optimally in the agriculture sector.

The commodity aggregating company, with background in digitisation of commodity assets such as paddy rice, sorghum, soyabeans and maize, has secured approval of its application to the LCFE’s Quotation Committee for listing any moment from now. Addressing financial journalists in Lagos, its Chairman, Mr Bolaji Akinboro, explained that listing of Voriancorelli would enable the company access liquidity, operate under the exchange’s rules and regulations as evidence of transparency and provide opportunities to create new forms of fungible and tradable assets.

“Voriancorelli is the enabling connector that bridges the gap between businesses within the agricultural ecosystem, de-ivering sustainable value. We are called the ‘’matching company’’ because we primarily solve the problem of market linkage to make trading within the sector simple and scalable. “Underpinning the problem of market linkage is liquidity: Whether in form of capital financing, credit, or grant. The cost and availability of this liquidity undercuts profitability for agribusinesses. Therefore, in collaboration with the LCFE, the strength of the capital markets will be brought to bear in agriculture for the first time.

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

