Vote Atiku for economic prosperity – Jegede

A member of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of former Vice President, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, and two time governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), yesterday said the party would dislodge the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the country. Speaking when unveiling the candidates of the party for the 2023 general elections in the state by Eyitayo Support groups (EVG), Jegede said only Atiku can rescue Nigeria from its present situation. He said when Atiku emerges as the president, he would revive the country’s economy, which had been ruined by the present administration of the APC led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former Attorney General of the state urged voters across the state to ensure that they vote for all the candidates of the party from the President to the Senate, House of Representatives and the State House of Assembly at the general elections. “As a Vice President, Alhaji Atiku led a remarkable period of sustainable economic growth in Nigeria even though the administration of Olusegun Obasanjo was greeted with financial challenges at the beginning,” noted Jegede.

