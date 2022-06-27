Vote-buying: 2023 and sign of things to come

Concerns over 2023 elections as vote-buying mars party primaries, guber election

Despite the fact that Nigeria has strengthened her electoral laws and invested in biometric technology that have reduced election rigging, vote buying, which is gradually becoming a norm in the polity is fast eroding the peoples’ confidence in the electoral process. FELIX NWANERI reports

From electoral violence to ballot snatching and stuffing, the drift at the moment in Nigeria’s electioneering is vote-buying, which involves inducement of the electorate with cash by agents of political parties and their respective candidates in return for votes.

There is no doubt that money is needed for sundry services and logistics such as mobilisation for political campaigns and rallies, printing of posters and manifestoes, production of party emblems and other symbols, but it seems to have taken the centre stage of the political process and the negative impact of vote-buying cannot be underestimated.

Whereas money had always played a major role in Nigeria’s elections, it is becoming clear that it is now the major determinant of electoral contests given the outcome of the recent primary elections of the major political parties to nominate candidates for the 2023 general election and the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State. Massive vote buying was reported during the election and the major culprits were the leading political parties.

Agents of the parties were said to have openly induced voters with money ranging from N5,000 to N10,000 per vote. The voters were in turn asked to flag thumb-printed ballot papers as proof of voting in the specified manner in what was termed “see and buy,” a development that was confirmed by the various teams that monitored the election.

Interestingly, inducement of the voters was done in the open even as operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested some of the suspected votebuyers with bags of cash. Confirming incidents of vote buying during the Ekiti governorship election, the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) said its observation team witnessed brazen act of vote-buying by agents of political parties, while officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agents looked the other way.

National Chairman of IPAC, Yabagi Yusuf Sani, said the ugly episode not only eroded the value of the hard work by INEC, but inadvertently affected the perception of the citizens as to the capacity of the electoral commission to conduct and ensure credible election results.

His words: “Sadly, the election was a daylight robbery characterized by brazen and outrageous vote buying, sundry electoral malpractices and voter apathy thereby putting in question the legality of the process leading to declaration of Biodun Oyebanji, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner.

“It is obvious that the voters who sold their ballots for a mess of electoral porridge have inadvertently mortgaged their future for the next four years by electing a leader who may not have necessarily been their choice if the election were to be devoid of obscene use of money to induce voters.”

Sani further noted that the council was initially optimistic that with improved technology, particularly the deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System for verification, accreditation and confirmation of eligible voters and heavy deployment of security operatives, the Ekiti election would be credible, but that was not the case.

“Sadly, it didn’t turn out as expected. IPAC is deeply saddened and worried about the ugly high incidence of vote-trading between the electorate and political actors in open connivance with some security agents saddled with the responsibility of arresting and prosecuting electoral offenders and their sponsors.

“This unfortunate vicious circle of electing leaders after inducement has been the bane of the nation’s democracy since Independence in 1960, particularly since the return of democracy in 1999. “Election is the beauty of democracy; the ballot is sacrosanct and should not be traded on for any reason or for no reason whatsoever.

The destinies of millions of fellow compatriots are at stake, when the will and mandate of the people is brazenly stolen through vote-buying by political buccaneers masquerading as democrats with a mission to loot our common patrimony,” he said.

The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, a body of over 70 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), also confirmed the development in an interim report, signed by Ene Obi, Convener of Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room.

The report read in part: “Situation Room notes that security officials arrived the polling units on time and were civil in their conduct. However, the impact of their presence was not felt in voters’ coordination at most of the polling units. Also, the police failed to halt the apparent vote-buying witnessed by observers in virtually all the polling units.”

The National Peace Committee led by a former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, equally confirmed that incidents of votebuying characterized the Ekiti State governorship election.

The group in a statement, said: “We strongly decry the incidence of votebuying recorded during the election and urge the security agencies to ensure that investigations are conducted, that all perpetrators of this anti-democratic acts are prosecuted and brought to justice with the provisions in the electoral law.

“The practice of vote-buying undermines the values which underpin our democratic life. It reduces the privileged selection of those who steward our commonwealth through our electoral processes, as being transactional. We must hold to account all who would muddy the springs from which we as a people seek to drink from collectively by such actions of bribery, both the giver and receiver.”

Chairman of the Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), Auwal Rafsanjani, who also decried the level of vote-buying recorded during the Ekiti election said: “Vote-buying was observed across the 16 local government areas of the state with political parties bidding for the votes of electorate.” “The ability of Ekiti politicians to make light of such a grave violation of extant law is most unfortunate.

Transformation Monitoring Group condemns this blatant violation of the electoral law,” he added.

A familiar path

Nigeria has a chequered electoral history, with many of the view that lapses of the immediate past polls as part of the learning process. However, recent developments in the polity have shown that politicians have not any lessons from the past.

The Ekiti State governorship poll is not the first time massive vote-buying would characterize an election in the present political dispensation. Massive vote buying was witnessed during the September 10, 2016 governorship election in Edo State and the major culprits were the two main political parties – All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Then chieftains of both parties openly distributed money at the various polling units, ranging from N3,000 to N4,000 per vote. The slogan then was “cash for votes.”

The Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), in its report then signed by Dr. (Mrs.) Abiola Akioyede-Afolabi’ said: “TMG observers reported complaints about allegations of inducement of voters by political parties on the basis of ‘vote for cash/cash for vote’ to influence who they voted for. This will be a sore narrative of the 2016 Edo State election.”

While the slogan was “cash for votes” in Edo State, it changed to “vote and cook soup” in the November 26, 2016 governorship election in Ondo State. Most polling units were said to have received up to N450,000, while each voter got between N3,000 and N5,000. Then governor of the state, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, described what happened during the election as anarchy.

Ekiti APC candidate absolves self and party

While most of the losers in the Ekiti governorship election have continued to point accusing fingers at the APC over incidents of vote-buying that characterized the poll, the candidate of the ruling party and Governorelect, Biodun Oyebanji, faulted the allegation, saying he canvassed for votes from the electorate, which led to his victory.

Oyebanji, who spoke with State House correspondents shortly after he met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday last week at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, insisted that he did not witness any vote-buying in the polling unit where he voted. National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, who accompanied Oyebanji alongside others to meet with the President, also absolved the ruling party of any complicity in allegations of votebuying during the election. He said the claim is being sponsored by aggrieved persons, who lost at the poll.

Cash for votes not limited to general elections

Vote buying is not limited to elections. It is also evident during the candidates’ nomination process by political parties as delegates, who decide the respective flag bearers of the parties usually go for the highest bidder among the aspirants. The delegates, who become the most sought after brides during the primary elections always see it as their “kill period.”

They demand for all sorts of gratifications from aspirants in return for votes. Experience of observers of the recent presidential primary elections of the ruling APC and main opposition PDP comes handy in this regard. Analysts captured what transpired at the shadow polls of the two leading parties as “dollar rain.”

Presidential aspirants of the PDP were said to have paid between $10,000 and $20,000 per vote. Possibly, it was the “dollar rain” report that attracted officials of the EFCC to the Velodrome of the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja, venue of the presidential primary won by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar but there was no report of any arrest.

However, one of the PDP’s presidential aspirant, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, who confirmed inducement, said the delegates could not resist the $10,000, $15,000 and $20,000 offered to them by the ‘’four leading contestants,’’ during the party’s special national convention.

In a “thank you message” to his supporters after the PDP presidential primary, Obuabunwa, particularly noted that the effect of money was overwhelming in the choice made by the delegates.

The message read in part: “It is clear that the effect of money was overwhelming in the choice made by the delegates. It was also clear that the delegates could not resist the lure of $20,000, $15,000 and $10,000 dollars offered by the four leading contestants.

We were aware that money would be a factor, but we had hoped it would not be the exclusive factor. “In the current dispensation, a few members of a party are involved in the determination of the fate of the aspirants. They now deal in and distribute major international currencies, especially the dollar.”

Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, one of the PDP presidential aspirants, who pulled out of the race at the eve of the party’s special national convention, cited monetization of the process for his action. “I joined the contest as a democrat, with an open mind to keenly contest and accept the result of a process that is fair, credible and transparent.

It is therefore based on personal principles and with great humility that have decided after wide consultations to withdraw from this contest which has been obscenely monetized,” he said. There were also claims of inducement of delegates at the APC special national convention that held between June 8 and 9 at the Eagle Square Abuja and saw the emergence of the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Again, officials of the EFCC stormed the venue but no arrest was made. While leaders of the two leading parties denied monetization of their nomination processes, many Nigerians had no option than to believe the claim of “dollar rain” when a video of a PDP delegate from Kaduna State, who donated part of the proceeds he received from aspirants to his constituents surfaced online.

The delegate, Tanko Sabo, said he donated over N12 million he got from the party’s presidential primary to the less-privileged in the Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State. He added that he was not afraid that the EFCC might come after him.

According to him, he had no fears or apologies for living up to the promise he made to his constituents, when he was seeking to be elected as a national delegate.

Sabo was emphatic that he and other party delegates were relentlessly courted by aspirants, with some of them offering them hotel accommodations at excessive rates. His words: “Immediately I got to Abuja, some of the aspirants started calling me and some of them gave me N400,000 or N500,000 to go and lodge in any hotel of my choice.

But I slept in my car instead of looking for a luxurious place to sleep. “I prefer to eat noodles and pepper soup than to dine at the Hilton for more than N20,000 per plate. I am not afraid of the EFCC because I spent the money I collected on my people. Will EFCC tell me I didn’t do well by paying school fees for orphans and hospital bills for elderly people who have no means of livelihood? I satisfied my conscience and all my people are happy.”

What the law says

While vote-buying is subject to punishment, the attainment of compliance to this legal provision remains a challenge. Sections 124 and 130 of the Electoral Act (as amended) clearly criminalise the act of vote buying as bribery and conspiracy.

Section 130, particularly states: “A person who (a) corruptly by himself or by any other person at any time after the date of an election has been announced, directly or indirectly gives or provides or pays money to or for any person for the purpose of corruptly influencing that person or any other person to vote or refrain from voting at such election, or on account of such person or any other person having voted or refrained from voting at such election; or (b) being a voter, corruptly accepts or takes money or any other inducement during any of the period stated in paragraph (a) of this section, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N100,000 or 12 months imprisonment or both.”

But like other electoral offenders, the relevant agencies have not been able to prosecute anyone in respect of voters’ inducement. This, perhaps, could be blamed on INEC’s lack of capacity given the large number of people involved.

Stakeholders call for prosecution of offenders

Stakeholder, who spoke on the vote-buying trend, warned that it constitutes a threat to free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria. Human right lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), who decried allegations of votebuying during the Ekiti governorship poll, charged INEC to prosecute any politician arrested in connection with vote-buying and vote-selling during elections.

Falana, who gave the charge, while speaking at the 40th anniversary of the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State Television (BCOSTV), said: “The media needs to assist in fighting against the prevalent electoral crime of vote-buying under the ‘vote and get paid’ culture as was witnessed in the Ekiti State governorship election.

“The evidence of votebuying in Ekiti State is overwhelming. Some buyers were arrested by law enforcement agencies. These criminal elements and their cohorts recklessly breached the provisions of the Electoral Act on bribery and corruption of the democratic system.

“Shortly before the presidential primaries, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) had bribed delegates with millions of dollars in utter defiance of the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022. Apart from exposing some of the criminallyminded politicians, the media should mount pressure on INEC to prosecute them in line with Section 145 of the Electoral Act.”

Secretary General of Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP), Chief Willy Ezugwu, who also spoke on the issue, told New Telegraph that while vote-buying is not entirely new in the polity, it portends great danger to the electoral process. His words: “It is worrisome that we have graduated from ballot snatching and writing of fictitious results to votebuying. This means that only those who looted our treasury will continue to win elections. We call on the electoral umpire to make a bold statement ahead of the 2023 general election by bringing to justice all electoral offenders in the just concluded Ekiti State governorship election.

“Effectively prosecuting electoral offenders will be the first step towards stamping out vote-buying, undue influence, intimidation, ballot-box snatching and all other forms of electoral offences in the country.

Insisting that INEC must not ignore cases of vote-buying during the Ekiti gubernatorial election, Ezugwu called on the electoral umpire to immediately activate its prosecutorial powers under the Electoral Act, 2022 and other relevant laws of the country to scale up its commitment to deepening democracy and promote transparency in the electoral processes.

“The powers of the Independent National Electoral Commission on trial of offences under the Electoral Act, 2022 is provided for by Section 45 of the Act, which states that

‘(1) An offence committed under this Act shall be triable in a Magistrate Court or a High Court of a State in which the offence is committed, or the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

(2) A prosecution under this Act shall be undertaken by legal officers of the Commission or any legal practitioner appointed by it,” he said. Similarly, the European Union delegation to Nigeria called on INEC to further action to address vote-buying during elections.

A statement by the press officer of the delegation, Modestus Chukwulaka, read in part: “Reports on votebuying need to be addressed and followed up. The EU Delegation commends the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) for the action taken in Ekiti and encourages INEC to fully implement provisions on financial control over political parties in line with the recommendations of the 2019 EU Election Observation Mission.”

A civil society group, Socio- Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), on its part, gave the chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, seven days to “gather information about reports of vote-buying, undue influence, intimidation, ballot box snatching Rafsanjani Ezugwu Obi and other electoral offences by the three leading political parties in the just concluded Ekiti State governorship election.” SERAP also urged INEC to “promptly and effectively prosecute those arrested, and bring to justice anyone who sponsored, aided and abetted them.”

In the letter dated June 18 and signed by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said: “Corruption of the ballot box intrudes on the freedom of Nigerian voters to make up their own minds. Vote-buying and other forms of electoral corruption freeze out the less wealthy candidates and parties. “Wealthy candidates and their sponsors ought not to be allowed to profit from their crimes.

We are concerned that impunity for vote buying and electoral bribery is widely prevalent in Nigeria, as perpetrators are rarely brought to justice. “If voting is as important as INEC always claims it is, now is the time to end the buying of democracy by wealthy politicians and their sponsors. Vote-buying encourages poor governance and weakens citizens’ capacity to hold their ‘elected officials’ accountable for their actions.

“When political candidates or their sponsors decide to buy the support of the people rather than contest fairly for their votes, there are possibilities that such candidates and sponsors will show a disregard for democratic rules and a disposition to adopt illegal means becomes inevitable.”

SERAP further noted that is only the commitment of the electoral body to address the issue of vote-buying as witnessed during the Ekiti governorship election will demonstrate to Nigerians that it is ready to ensure that the 2023 general election is not tainted by corruption.

“Acting swiftly to address the brazen impunity and reports of vote-buying and electoral bribery and other electoral offences during the Ekiti State governorship election would also send a strong message to politicians that INEC under your watch would not tolerate such practices during the 2023 general election.

“Vote-buying and electoral bribery is a threat to fair and representative elections. Votebuying amounts to undue influence and improper electoral influence. By engaging in votebuying and electoral bribery in so blatant a fashion, the politicians involved and their sponsors have clearly influenced voters to vote for him, contrary to the Electoral Act, thus raising serious questions about the legitimacy and validity of the election,” SERAP said.

No doubt, Nigeria has made significant gains in enhancing the legal framework to guide against vote buying through the Electoral Act, however, there is need to address some of the notable inconsistencies, which drive up cost of elections for parties and candidates as well as prevent credible candidates from running for political offices.

