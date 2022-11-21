News

Vote Buying: APC harvests over 10m voters’ bank accounts – CUPP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Coalition of United Political Parties, (CUPP) has said it has intercepted a plan by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to compromise the electorate in the forthcoming general elections.

Spokesperson of the coalition Ikenga Ugochinyere, at a press conference, also alleged that the party is planning to remove the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, for insisting on using technology to conduct the elections.

Ugochinyere said the plot to compromise the electorate, known as ‘wire-wire’, involves harvesting the names, account numbers, voters identification number (VIN) and bank verification number (BVN), of the garnered voters.

According to him, the details were “arranged in tables for each polling unit on the understanding that money will be sent to each person by electronic means to purchase their votes.”

The CUPP spokesperson alleged that bank details of the over 10 million voters were harvested by agents of the ruling party nationwide using different platforms.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

