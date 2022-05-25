News

Vote Buying: Coalition asks Obi to dump PDP, run under another party

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Coalition for Peter Obi (COP) has asked the former governor of Anambra State to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and contest in the 2023 presidential election on the platform of another political party. The Coalition gave the advice in a statement jointly signed by the conveners of the Coalition of over 17 support groups that recently organised a One-Million-Man March that witnessed massive turnout across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT. The support groups warned Obi that he should not be part of corruption going in the country, which is actually what Nigerians want him to change when elected as president.

The Coalition stated that according to reports, politicians inside the PDP who had no previous verifiable source of livelihood before joining politics were giving out hundreds of millions of dollars to buy the delegates that would vote at the forthcoming PDP presidential primary. Consequently, they advised Obi to move to another political party to be at peace with his conscience and not to entangle himself in possible political negotiations or manoeuvring that would stain him and hamper his ability to serve Nigerians.

It is estimated that over seven million Nigerians participated in the march on Saturday, May 21, asking PDP leadership to be transparent in its dealings and to give Nigerians Obi, a leader with a proven track record of prudent management of resources and wealth creation.

The Coalition, with an estimated ten million active voters across the country also berated the PDP for playing double standards and violating its own constitutional provision on zoning political offices, thereby, toying with the future of Nigeria and her children.

The statement reads: “Recent developments within the leadership of PDP are very pathetic as many chieftains of the party have ganged up to frustrate the presidential ambition of genuine and decent presidential aspirants, thereby encouraging unscrupulous politicians with no verifiable sources of income to throw money around.

“They are well-known individuals in the party who are doing everything possible within their powers to block any chance for credible aspirants to emerge. The party seems to have adopted an unwritten rule of tacitly encouraging the looting of state resources for party politics.

“Many of these political merchants are envious of the nationwide acceptability and sterling performance of Peter Obi, both in the public and private sector, making them do everything possible to thwart the former governor of Anambra State’s presidential ambition.

 

Our Reporters

