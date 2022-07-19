Metro & Crime

Vote-buying during Osun guber poll not unhealthy like Ekiti — International Observers

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

An international observer group, Pan African Women Projects has said vote-buying during Saturday’s Osun State governorship election was not obvious like Ekiti State poll.

The coordinator of the group, Florence Bontle addressing newsmen at Ideal Nest Hotel, Osogbo, Osun State on Monday also commended Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) for making vote of electorate count and building Nigerians confidence for future elections.

She disclosed that the group deployed 133 observers for the election.

Bontle said the group observed that vote-buying occurred at some polling units in the state where voters collected money after voting at a separate venue so that officials will not suspect.

She noted that: “The vote buying in Osun was not as unhealthy as that of Ekiti were many persons were trading at the polling units environment.”

The group highlighted that the outcome of the Osun election shows that people are more political conscious and willing to participate in electoral processes in Nigeria, lauding impressive turnout, improvement of BVAS and professionalism of security operatives.

 

