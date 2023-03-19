Vote Buying: EFCC Arrests over 65 suspects

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has announced the arrest of over 65 suspects in connection with vote-buying and other forms of inducements during the Governorship/State House of Assembly election held across the country. A statement by the Commission’s Head of Media and Publicity, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said 20 of the suspects were apprehended by in Kwara State, even as 13 others were nabbed in Kaduna State. “Twenty of the suspects were arrested by operatives from the Ilorin Zonal Command while 13 suspects were nabbed by operatives on election monitoring duty at the Kaduna Zonal Command. The teams monitoring the polls in the Port Harcourt Zone arrested a total of 12 people for various offences bordering on inducing voters with money to vote their preferred candidates, while the Uyo Zonal Command made four arrests in Calabar. The remaining suspects were arrested in Gombe, Sokoto , Kebbi and Niger states. “Those arrested in Kaduna consist of 10 males and 3 females.

They were apprehended by operatives working on intelligence or chanced upon them during the monitoring exercise. A suspect allegedly involved in vote buying was nabbed at School Road, Unguwan Rimi Kaduna. The suspect, who initially resisted arrest, is however in custody, pending the conclusion of the investigation. “Also in Kaduna, the Tẹam led by ACE II Esmond Garba arrested one Buhari Muhammed in PU 002 Dogara Yaro Dagari area. He was arrested with Voter Coupons, which he confessed would be used to trace and pay those who voted for his party.

“Furthermore, the team monitoring the voting exercise around LEA Kabala Doki, Kaduna led by CSE Wakilu Omokide also arrested two individuals suspected of vote buying. Upon their arrest, a total sum of N67, 500, a list containing names of voters with their PVC numbers and their bank account details amongst others, were recovered from them”, Uwujaren said. He further noted that investigation so far revealed that the major modus operandi of the suspects is to give cash, transfer money, coupons and send recharge cards to eligible voters in order to induce them to vote for their candidates. His words: “A search of their persons and phones revealed that most of them had transferred money into the accounts of some voters on the lists recovered from them. “Some of the items recovered from the suspects included, voters cards, monies, list containing names and account details of voters. Others are recharge cards. “Officers of the Kaduna Command also arrested two persons in Niger State for alleged vote buying.The first suspect, one Umar.B. Ibrahim was arrested at Peter Sarki Road polling unit based on an intelligence. Upon searching his vehicle, an INEC ID tag (domestic election observer) bearing his name and photograph and also a letter of appointment from BOS ( Bago Support Organisation) as Director Liaison, were uncovered. On further enquiry, he disclosed that a certain Mr. Usman Mohammed, who belongs to his political party gave him the INEC ID tag . Meanwhile, the EFCC said its operatives on election monitoring duty in Kaduna State were attacked at School Road, Unguwan Rimi , while trying to effect the arrest of a suspected vote-buyer. The anti-graft agency had announced the deployment of its personnel across the country, to discourage vote-buying and other forms of electoral offences. Uwujaren, who made the disclosure in a statement, said operatives suffered similar fate during the February 25 Presidential/National Assembly poll. Uwujaren said: “The team, working on intelligence on the alleged activities of one Kabiru Musa, who was seen in an amateur video allegedly inducing eligible voters by using his phone to transfer money into their accounts as they cast their votes, had mobilized to the scene to arrest the suspect. “However, immediately he was accosted by the operatives, Musa became unruly and screamed to attract the attention of his syndicate members, who descended on the operatives, using all manner of weapons that left some of them injured. It took great restraints for the operatives to ignore the unprovoked attack but insisted on arresting the suspect. “As the team drove away with the suspect, their vehicle was pelted with stones and other dangerous objects that damaged the windshield and three operatives suffered varying degrees of injuries in the process.” He noted that the injured operatives were receiving medical attention at the Medical Centre of the Kaduna Zonal Command, while the suspect was taken into custody, pending conclusion of the investigation. Reacting to the incident, Chairman of the Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, commended the operatives for “exercising great restraint under extreme provocation”. He, nonetheless, appealed to the public to desist from attacking officers of the Commission, warning that such action would no longer be tolerated.

