Vote-buying may jeopardise 2023 election –INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is worried that vote-buying may jeopardise the 2023 general election. But INEC Commissioner representing Niger, Kogi and Kwara states, Prof. Mohammed Adam, said the body is helpless about the situation.

He said: “Vote-buying is a dimension that may jeopardise the process of credible elections in Nigeria. “Vote-buying is a national issue and a sociological problem. There is a limit to what INEC as a body can do in terms of curtailing vote-buying during elections. “There are anti-corruption agencies like the Independent Corrupt Practices & other related offences Commission (ICPC) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other security apparatuses who are basically saddled with the responsibility of monitoring criminal activities. Ours is to conduct elections and not to monitor criminals. “INEC has nothing to do as far as vote buying is concerned. what we can only do is ensure that the polls are free, fair and allencompassing.”

 

