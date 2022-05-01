Vote buying now a norm in Nigeria, says Elebute-Halle

Erelu Josephine Kemi Elebute- Halle is the governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in the forthcoming Ekiti State election. In this interview with JOHNSON AYANTUNJI, she talks about why vote buying has become part of our election, evils of vote buying and why Ekiti electorate should vote for ADP

You have made a name by being the first female governorship candidate in Ekiti State and you are popularly known as Erelu Bam Bam. How formidable is ADP and your structure in Ekiti State?

It is unfortunate that these days, people go on social media to test their strength. I call that manipulative strength, paper weight strength. If you want to test the strength of a party, go to the street, do a random test by asking people about the popularity of the party.

When you gather two or three people, what are the positive things they are saying about a particular candidate and the party? I will tell you that if ADP (Action Democratic Party) is not known in Ekiti State by now, Erelu Bam Bam has succeeded in bringing the party to lime light. We have done that tirelessly. I have been able to invest my time on it. This has created fear in the hearts of the so called giant parties in the state.

They never believed that a woman can have this kind of energy and be this committed. I caught them unaware. ADP is known at the national level, even though we are yet to produce a candidate that has been able to profile this party so far.

ADP has a good name at the national level and we are building the name at the state level in the name of the first female governorship candidate that Ekiti State has ever produced. It is a plus for Ekiti people and they are like wow! The eyes of our women are now being opened and they begin to know that they have unlimited strength.

My party is formidable, and has a structure on the ground which was built by somebody. They are building on an existing structure which is becoming stronger and better by the day.

The economy is certainly in the doldrums, if you become the governor, how do you intend to increase the state IGR?

There are lots of ways to do that. I will not be able to divulge that now. But most of the things are in my manifesto. Most of these fellow candidates tend to copy it. When I came with my three Rs – Reclaim, Rebuild and Return, a lot of people called theirs, Reconstruct, Reconstrue and Reconvene. I want to keep things to myself, so that people would not go and sell what they know is not saleable.

Somebody said he wants to tackle insecurity by coining what I termed short term, medium term and the long term. They are copying from those who have genuine intentions. When they were asked to explain it, they were unable to. We have a lot of plans on how to boost the economy of Ekiti State which will have direct impacts on lives, thereby improving our GDP in Ekiti State. But that will be in me until I get to the seat.

What is your disposition to violence during the election?

People have asked me this question several times and I have answered it. As much as violence is not encouraged, it is an element of election. However, I will tell you that I am a peace loving person. We have not had any bad experiences. I was talking with someone, one of the security agents, I told them all thanks to God, everywhere we have been to, it has always been peaceful. If we see your vehicle going, we ignore you.

I have told my people, some of these political miscreants will just come and want to create a scene. We have seen a lot of it, there is virtually no where we get to that people do not incite violence, but we have a way we respond to it positively. If I see from somebody’s body language that the person wants to be funny, it is that person I will call to stay beside me. So I bring them together to be my friend.

By doing that, you give them a sense of belonging, it calms them, and we would have finished whatever we want to do before they will start thinking of their major aims and objectives or intentions of being at that place, we would have gone. Like it is said in Yoruba, the needle would have gone before the road gets entangled with the thread. We are not saying there is no violence, but God has kept and protected us. We have been able to manage the human beings behind the violence.

. There is poverty in the land, how do you tackle the challenge of vote buying?

My brother, people are already used to it, what I will tell you is to continue to sensitize them. Vote buying has become a norm that even when you are trying to talk them out of it, they are still asking for stipends.

You can imagine people fighting over N200:00. If you refuse to give them, they will even snatch it from you. I had an instance when I went out and I was trying to deep my hand into my pocket and bring something out, the person dragged and pulled my nails. I pray that our youths will see the light while our elders will see the truth behind politics.

They will see that they are selling off their birth right like Esau did. Anytime they sold out their votes, they sold out their future and those of their children. On my part I am trying to sensitize them at the ward level, at the local government level and at the state level, to discourage them from that act which will have a direct impact on their lives and future. We will continue to talk with them about the evil of continuing doing that. When you want to catch a fish, you bait it with bread and when the fish gets there it will think it is good but not knowing that it is what will lead to its death.

So it is with anyone collecting money to vote for others. I am pleading with our people (Ekiti) to stay a little famished after a while, there will be surplus. I am appealing to our mothers to exercise a little more patience and all shall be well.

E dibo e sebe (vote and cook a pot of soup). It is even disgusting for saying that you will collect it knowing that there is nothing they will do in 4 years. You have already given the code that you are not expecting anything from the person. It is what you expect that you get. Since you are not expecting anything from the government, you collect money and you do not expect anything in return. May God open their eyes.

What is your message for the electorate in Ekiti State?

I want to plead with you people of Ekiti State, sons and daughters of Ekiti, both at home and in the diaspora that we should do away with the era of Dibo ki e sebe (Vote and cook a pot of soup) euphemism for vote buying in the forthcoming election in June, choose between getting N5,000 to cook a pot of soup, or your son/ daughter being employed.

Someone who has five children with two of them graduates who have no job. If one of them gets a job and is paid ₦30, 000 per month, in a year he gets ₦360,000 , if you vote and you get ₦5,000 to cook a pot of soup, deduct ₦5,000 from ₦360,000, you have ₦355,000. Not only are you eating your future, you are eating the future of your children. If I take ₦5,000 for four years, it will not even last one week, before it finishes.

That is ₦1,000 per year, which will not last you one week, would you not be hungry in the next four years? So think very well. I pleading with everyone who is 18 years and above and do not behave as someone who has never seen wealth before. Do not fall into the mistakes you made in one, two, three, four and five years. Let us think deeply.

What should be done to resist rigging?

We have 2730 polling units, anyone who wants to rig will have work to do. If out of over 2700 polling units and you vote 1500 for me in one area and another you cast 1500, it will be difficult for anyone to rig the election. It is only when the margins are close that people rig. If you cast your vote, guard your vote. No one will be able to rig.

Dibo ko sebe (Yoruba Ekiti dialect) means Vote and collect money to prepare soups that people should try and enlightened each other also the elderly ones who doesn’t know the implications of collecting N5,000 on election day and spend within few days and later suffer for the remaining 364days in a year

It will be better if we eventually win the election. Giving a job to a person in one family with a package of minimum wage (N30,000) to cater for the rest of the family is much better than collecting N5000: 00 on election day only.

