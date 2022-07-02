Politics

Vote buying, party primaries now our major concerns – INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has appraised its performance in last month’s Ekiti State governorship election, and said its major concern now is vote buying.

The Commission also noted that conduct of party primaries for the nomination of candidates for the main election “is one of the most litigated in the world.”

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a special Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) meeting to review security arrangement for the Osun State governorship election, said the commission has received 216 requests for Certified True Copies (CTCs) of documents arising from the recent party congresses, primaries and nomination of candidates.

Prof. Yakubu, who said the requests were being attended to “expeditiously”, regretted that: “There are now far more cases challenging the breach of internal democracy within political parties than those involving the conduct of the main elections by INEC.”

He assured that the Commission would continue to work round the clock, including the weekends, to ensure that it attended to all applications received at its headquarters promptly.

The INEC Chairman noted that the conduct of Ekiti governorship poll was acclaimed as successful but stated that vote buying was still a tar to be contend with, in the nation’s electoral system.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Interview Politics

Omotosho: Lagos’ll be free from illegal motorcyclists

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, in this interview on Channels TV, sheds light on the reinvigorated enforcement of the ban on commercial motocycles riders in six local governments areas in the state and plans for the mega city status of the state     Can you give us inkling into […]
Politics

Anambra: From Obiano to Soludo

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI

FELIX NWANERI reports that a new chapter opens in Anambra State today as a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof Chukwuma Soludo, is inaugurated as governor of the state Today’s inauguration of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo as governor of Anambra State crowns activities to herald another All Progressives Grand Alliance (AGPA)-led administration […]
Politics

Why Buhari will not endorse Tinubu as successor –Aduwo

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE reports

Comrade Olufemi Aduwo is the permanent representative of the Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI) to the United Nations. Aduwo, who is also the president of Rights Monitoring Group (RMG), in the interview, speaks on the state of the nation, the 2023 presidential election and insecurity in the country, among other issues. WALE ELEGBEDE […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica