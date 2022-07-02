Vote buying, party primaries now our major concerns – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has appraised its performance in last month’s Ekiti State governorship election, and said its major concern now is vote buying.

The Commission also noted that conduct of party primaries for the nomination of candidates for the main election “is one of the most litigated in the world.”

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a special Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) meeting to review security arrangement for the Osun State governorship election, said the commission has received 216 requests for Certified True Copies (CTCs) of documents arising from the recent party congresses, primaries and nomination of candidates.

Prof. Yakubu, who said the requests were being attended to “expeditiously”, regretted that: “There are now far more cases challenging the breach of internal democracy within political parties than those involving the conduct of the main elections by INEC.”

He assured that the Commission would continue to work round the clock, including the weekends, to ensure that it attended to all applications received at its headquarters promptly.

The INEC Chairman noted that the conduct of Ekiti governorship poll was acclaimed as successful but stated that vote buying was still a tar to be contend with, in the nation’s electoral system.

