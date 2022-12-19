Vote Buying: We’ll seal govt accounts early January – NFIU 

In a bid to curb vote buying in next year’s general election, the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has said all government accounts would be sealed up early January, leaving only money enough for payment of workers’ salaries and for day-to-day running of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

Also, the Nigeria police said concerted efforts were being made by its personnel to ensure that the use of money is not allowed to influence the 2023 general elections or at least ensure that this menace is brought to the barest minimum.

Heads of anti-corruption agencies, at a one-day stakeholders’ summit in Abuja on Monday, decried the effects of vote buying on the nation’s elections.

The summit, which was organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and the Advertising Practitioners Regulations Council of Nigeria (APRCON), was to address the influence of money on the 2023 general election.

Director General of the NFIU Modibbo Turkur, said that most people who engage in vote buying do so because of free funds at their disposal.

