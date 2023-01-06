News Top Stories

Vote candidate who preaches true federalism, equity –IYC

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

As the 2023 general election draws closer, the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), has urged the people of the region to support any candidate that preaches true federalism, justice and equity. In its New Year message issued yesterday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, the IYC through the spokesperson for the group, Abilade Ekerefe, said after taking a critical look at the transitional journey of the nation towards the 2023 presidential election, the group resolved that undoubtedly, the past years have been filled with challenges and struggle to ensure that the pres-ent administrations at the states and national levels deliver on the demands and needs of the region. While congratulating the new Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), IYC urged Ogbuku to hit the ground running immediately having almost been redundant for seven years

 

Our Reporters

