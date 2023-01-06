Vote candidate who preaches true federalism, equity –IYC

As the 2023 general election draws closer, the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), has urged the people of the region to support any candidate that preaches true federalism, justice and equity. In its New Year message issued yesterday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, the IYC through the spokesperson for the group, Abilade Ekerefe, said after taking a critical look at the transitional journey of the nation towards the 2023 presidential election, the group resolved that undoubtedly, the past years have been filled with challenges and struggle to ensure that the pres-ent administrations at the states and national levels deliver on the demands and needs of the region. While congratulating the new Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), IYC urged Ogbuku to hit the ground running immediately having almost been redundant for seven years
Ukraine crisis: Why Turkey cannot stop Russian warships accessing Black Sea – Foreign Minister
Turkey cannot stop Russian warships accessing the Black Sea via its straits, as Ukraine has requested, due to a clause in an international pact that allows vessels to return to their home base, the Turkish foreign minister said on Friday. Ukraine has appealed to Turkey to block Russian warships from passing through the Dardanelles […]
2023: Abia PDP LG chairmen laud Igbokwe’s courage to join guber race
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairmen in Abia State have lauded the courage of Mayor Lucky Igbokwe popularly called as “Don Lulu” to join the 2023 governorship race in the state. This is even as he sought the support of the immediate past governor and Abia Central senator, Theodore Orji, over his ambition to reinvent […]
No FG presence at Gen Madiebo’s funeral in Awka
There was no presence of the federal government at the funeral of General Alexandra Madiebo (rtd), who passed on in June this year at the age of 90. Madiebo, who served both in the Nigerian Army and Biafran Army was the COC of the defunct Biafran Army and worked closely with the late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu […]
