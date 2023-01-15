News Top Stories

Vote for candidates who can tackle our challenges –S’Kaduna Christian Lead

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association, (SKCLA) have called on the people to vote for only candidates that understand their pains and how to solve their problems.

SKCLA said the area is bedeviled by many challenges and asked the people not to waste their votes on those that might not win the election or does not have the people in mind.

Speaking during the 21st Southern Kaduna Prayer Summit at the Kafanchan Township Stadium yesterday, the Chairman of the Association, Apostle Emmanuel Nuhu Kure, also charged the voters not to vote along religious or ethnic lines.

Kure also asked politicians of Southern Kaduna extraction, who are seeking elective offices and under stands that their Party’s cannot win elections to align with the party they feel can win elections, to avoid splitting their votes.

He called on the people to be strategic in their voting and prayed that whoever wins the 2023 general elections will be bonded with the residents of Southern Kaduna and be fair to all.

On the need for the Prayer Summit, Apostle Kure explained that it was meant to unite the people in prayers for the restoration of the land because for three years now, they have been unable to gather and pray for the land due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On killings in the area, the SKCLA Chairman called on those responsible to lay down their arms and come out for discussions that will bring an end to the loss of lives and properties.

Speaking earlier, the Guest Speaker, Rev. Jacob Kwashi, said when God says something, mortal men have nothing to do than to remain silent, adding that God will speak to the people of Southern Kaduna this year and the people should be ready to listen.

The Guest Speaker warned those liaising with evil people to attack and cause trouble in the land, to repent or be consumed by the waters.

He also urged the people to forget the past and all the evil that took place, that going forward, a new chapter would be written in their lives.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

