Vote of no confidence against Barca President reaches required number

The clock is fast ticking down to the end of tenure for Josep Maria Bartomeu, the embattled president of FC Barcelona.
The ‘Mes que una Mocio’ group which is the arrowhead of the movement for the president ouster has just announced that it has reached the required 16,521 signatures in support of a vote of no confidence.
The group further announced that the plan now is to reach 18,000 signatures before the 6pm deadline today. The ballots will be presented to the club at Camp Nou at 18:00 CEST this Thursday.
There are signing stations at various points in Barcelona (Diagonal, Tuset), near the Camp Nou in L’Hospitalet (Travessera de Collblanc) and outside Barcelona (Esparreguera, Olesa).
As per the club’s bylaw, the signatures are to be obtained “within 10 business days” following the formal presentation of the request,” reports sportsvillagesquare.

