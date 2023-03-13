News

Vote only credible candidates on Saturday, CAN advises members

The Niger State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) yesterday urged Christians to only vote for credible candidates in Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections. In a statement, the Chairman, Most Rev. Bulus Yohanna, said such candidates should be those who would ensure development and peaceful co-existence among the people.

He said: “We enjoin everyone to vote for the candidates who must ensure quality education and free healthcare for the people. “The candidates and parties have done their own; it is now our turn to do our own. We should all know the difference between day and night. But let it be known that Christians cannot be relegated, we are as important as everyone and our votes must count.”

The group added: “The candidate must be God-fearing, honest and respectful of the rule of law, justice and fairness for all, and must have respect for religious and ethnic diversity. “Vote for the candidate who has shown a sense of belonging to all faiths in the state, because this is the time to look out for those who have respect for the Body of Christ as a show of equity, fairness, partnership and peaceful coexistence in the state. “The candidate must be compassionate, disciplined and live a credible lifestyle; must not be cultists, religious fanatics, or involved in illicit drugs and must not have a relationship with bandits and thugs.” It further urged voters to consider the antecedents of candidates in terms of performance in positions they occupied in the past.

