Vote out candidates that put you in darkness, Obi charges Osun electorate

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

The presidential candidate of Labour Party, Dr Peter Obi, on Wednesday charged electorates of Osun State to vote against a party that Kept them into darkness for 22 years and rather vote for LP Candidate, Lasun Yessuf for Saturday Governorship election in the State.

Obi, who said LP has come to take Nigeria back from those who have brought untold hardship to them, said LP will want to move Nigeria from consumption to production country.

He spoke during the mega rally of the party in Osogbo, the Osun State capital on Wednesday.

“You should reject those other parties who have kept Nigeria in darkness for 22 years because you are the one suffering it. All those things they are showing you, those treatment they are giving you, is your mandate they have stolen

“It is your food they have stolen, we want to recover your future. They have nothing to give you, no job, no food, your children are not in school, their children are schooling overseas, this is the time for you to recover Nigeria. This is the time for you to take back Nigeria. They are owing salaries, they are owing pensions, those people that are working hard have not been paid.

“Somebody said they will labour till death, when they talk like that, when they show you hatred, LP will show them love, there is dignity in labour,” he said.

 

Our Reporters

