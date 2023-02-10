News

Vote PDP on February 25, Okowa tells Bayelsa people

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has pleaded with the people of Bayelsa State to come out in their large numbers on the 25th of February to vote for the Atiku/Okowa presidential ticket, assuring the people that when the People Democratic Party (PDP) wins the forthcoming presidential election the government will carry them along. Speaking in Yenagoa, the state capital, during the official commissioning of the Bayelsa State Health Insurance Scheme Building, Governor Okowa, the vice presidential candidate of PDP in the forthcoming presidential election, described the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration as a sinking ship, stating that PDP needs to take power from them to redirect the country. On the state insurance health scheme, Okowa said that Bayelsa State has taken steps in the right direction in the health sector, insisting that they need to be encouraged.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

