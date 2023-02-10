Vote PDP on February 25, Okowa tells Bayelsa people

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has pleaded with the people of Bayelsa State to come out in their large numbers on the 25th of February to vote for the Atiku/Okowa presidential ticket, assuring the people that when the People Democratic Party (PDP) wins the forthcoming presidential election the government will carry them along. Speaking in Yenagoa, the state capital, during the official commissioning of the Bayelsa State Health Insurance Scheme Building, Governor Okowa, the vice presidential candidate of PDP in the forthcoming presidential election, described the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration as a sinking ship, stating that PDP needs to take power from them to redirect the country. On the state insurance health scheme, Okowa said that Bayelsa State has taken steps in the right direction in the health sector, insisting that they need to be encouraged.
Magodo: Malami fires back at S’West Governors
…says their statement laced with ‘ulterior motives’ The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice , Abubakar Malami (SAN) Thursday hit back at the South West state governors saying that their press statement was laced with ulterior motives. The South West governors had faulted Malami over the Magodo Estate incident during the visit […]
Oronsaye report: Ready for high crime, suicide rates, workers warn FG
Civil Servants have said the Federal Government should expect high crime and suicide rates following its plans to implement the Stephen Oronsaye report on the restructuring and rationalisation of federal parastatals and agencies. Many workers are expected to be tossed into the labour market because of the economic problems, thus compounding the unemployment crisis. […]
Wisconsin officials: Trump observers obstructing recount
Election officials in Wisconsin’s largest county accused observers for President Donald Trump on Saturday of seeking to obstruct a recount of the presidential results, in some instances by objecting to every ballot tabulators pulled to count. Trump requested the recount in Milwaukee and Dane counties, both heavily liberal, in hopes of undoing Democrat Joe […]
