Vote PDP to get Nigeria restored –Atiku

  • Ayu: Our doors wide open to Wike, others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has assured Nigerians that when voted in, he would do everything within his reach to rescue Nigeria from its current state.
The former Vice President of Nigeria said yesterday at the PDP Presidential campaign rally in Minna that if voted in, Baro Port in Niger State will be functional.
According to him: “If you vote for PDP again, we will restore the security challenges faced in the country and in Niger State, especially.
“On Baro Port, the APC did Niger State 419 and today, it is not working  They deceived President Buhari to commission what is not existing.
“We assure you that PDP will complete the Baro Port. Vote us for progress, unity and safety. We will resuscitate the railway system, education, hospitals and all our roads will be reconstructed.”
Earlier, the National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, said the party’s door was wide open to aggrieved members to return back to the party.
While receiving former Deputy Governor, Ambassador Ahmed Musa Ibeto and hundreds of others back to the PDP, Ayu said: “We do not discriminate in PDP. And so, we are calling on our aggrieved members and the lost  Sheep to return home because our doors are wide open.”
In his speech, Chairman, Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, said: “It is clear that Nigerians are ready to do the job to get our country back. And we believe our country will be better for it. We shall recover from insecurity and hardship caused by the APC”.
In his remarks, former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, urged Nigerians not to consider the ruling APC, saying, “they have failed in providing security, food, and so Nigerians should not vote them in. The only way to go now is PDP”.

Chairman of the Niger State Presidential Campaign Council and former Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu, while presenting the Presidential candidate, said: “One of the reasons Atiku should be voted for, is because he has enough experience at the national level. I present to you Atiku as our President to be and Isah Liman Kantigi as the Governorship Candidate.”
Those present included former Vice President, Namadi Sambo; former Senate Presidents, Senator Adolphus Wabara, Dr. Bukola Saraki; former Speakers House of Representatives, Aminu Tambuwal, Yakubu Dogara, Senators Philip Aduda, Dino Melaye and others.

 

