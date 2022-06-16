News

Vote to stay alive Abdulsalami urges Ekiti people

Former head of state and Chairman, National Peace Commission (NPC), Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), has urged the people of Ekiti State to ensure a peaceful conduct of election, devoid of rancour and tension, to electtheleaderof theirchoice on Saturday’s governorship election. Abubakar enjoined people of the state to live up to the laws of the land, which is honour and integrity, to have a free, fair and credible election in the state. Abubakar stated that NPC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) haveenjoyed positivecollaboration for the interest of democracy in the country.

“Since 2015 election when NPC came into being, we have seengreatercollaborationwith theFederalGovernment; INEC has given birth to various successfulamendmentstotheelectoral law which has also helped to strengthen the confidence of Nigeriansintheirelectoralprocesses “Why we encourage our people on voters’ registration INEC, in turn, should ensure the governorship poll is free of rancor; the citizens must be patientandconductthemselves orderly while INEC officials must ensure that no obstacles are placed on the path of the people and Nigerians.” Abubakar was represented bytheConvener, NationalPeace Committee, MostRev Matthew Hassan Kukah, atthe signing of the Peace Accord by Ekiti State governorship candidates, 2022.

At the ceremony held in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, yesterday, 11 governorship candidates signed the accord while five of the aspirants were absent. Parties present included APC, SDP, ADC, ADP, NNPP, APP, NRM, PRP, ZLP, APGA, while PDP, YPP and others were absent. The chairman called on residents in the state to take advantage of the off-season electiontovotetoinstallaleaderof their choice.

“We are now witnessing a joyful surge of excitement across the country over the issue of voter registration. Nigerians are now using various platforms from faith-based associations, civilsocietygroups, ethnic, and community platforms to assist other federal andstategovernmentagencies to encourage voterregistration among our people.” The NPC appealed to the people to come out and vote, and stay alive. On his part, the INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, said the intervention of NPC has contributed in no small measure for peace in the country. Yakubu said no credible election can be achieved in a violent election, adding that INEC would give a transparent and credible election and that the votes of Ekiti people will count. In his remark, the Chairman, Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba Ayodele Adejuwon, the Onisan of Isan-Ekiti, said obas in the state would not tolerate any bloodshed during the poll, calling on Ekiti people to vote without violence.

 

