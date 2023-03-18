Voter Apathy Heralds Elections In Niger

Most Local Government Areas in Niger State on Saturday witnessed low turnout as voters blame irregularities as their reasons.

As compared to the February 25th Presidential and National Assembly elections, the Governorship and State House of Assembly election in some parts of Minna and its environs already witnessed and recorded low turnout even though the Adhoc Staff arrived as early as 8 am.

Most of the polling units visited revealed that Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) ad-hoc staff and presiding officers as well as voting materials arrived as early as 8.30 am.

Also, electorates refused to turn out in most of the polling units of Bosso, Tunga, Barikin Sale, Kpakungu, Maitumbi, and Sabongari areas.

In some cases, it was observed that the absence of security agencies was so abysmal, and voter apathy was also noticed.

Some voters in most of the polling units visited said they are not ready to come out to vote as their votes would not count as the BVAS machines were not used in the February 25 presidential and National Assembly Elections.

“We are not ready to vote this time around. Our votes were not counted in the last election. It is better for us not to vote because we are still in pains of the last election,” said one of the electorates who gave his name as Abdullahi Baba.

The State House of Assembly candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP in Chanchaga, Hon Aminu Garba while saying the exercise has been peacefully disclosed that “I am very confident that I will emerge victorious by the grace of God “.

