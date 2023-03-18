2023 Elections News

Voter Apathy Heralds Elections In Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

Most Local Government Areas in Niger State on Saturday witnessed low turnout as voters blame irregularities as their reasons.

As compared to the February 25th Presidential and National Assembly elections, the Governorship and State House of Assembly election in some parts of Minna and its environs already witnessed and recorded low turnout even though the Adhoc Staff arrived as early as 8 am.

Most of the polling units visited revealed that Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) ad-hoc staff and presiding officers as well as voting materials arrived as early as 8.30 am.

Also, electorates refused to turn out in most of the polling units of Bosso, Tunga, Barikin Sale, Kpakungu, Maitumbi, and Sabongari areas.

In some cases, it was observed that the absence of security agencies was so abysmal, and voter apathy was also noticed.

Some voters in most of the polling units visited said they are not ready to come out to vote as their votes would not count as the BVAS machines were not used in the February 25 presidential and National Assembly Elections.

“We are not ready to vote this time around. Our votes were not counted in the last election. It is better for us not to vote because we are still in pains of the last election,” said one of the electorates who gave his name as Abdullahi Baba.

The State House of Assembly candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP in Chanchaga, Hon Aminu Garba while saying the exercise has been peacefully disclosed that “I am very confident that I will emerge victorious by the grace of God “.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

8. 60% of primary school teachers in Borno not qualified – Report

Posted on Author Ahmed Miru ga Maiduguri

At least 60 per cent of the primary school teachers in Borno State lacked the required teaching qualifications, the report of the state Committee on Local Government Teachers Verification, has revealed.   Presenting it’s reports  to Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, at the Government House, Maiduguri yesterday, Chairman of the committee, Dr. Shettima Kullima […]
News

2023: Afenifere leading Obi’s campaign –Ohanaeze

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has formerly announced that the sister cultural organisation in the South West, Afenifere, is leading the campaignin support of theLabour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi. Thebodyfurthernotedthat theallegationinsomequarters that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo as a body is not supporting Obi is not true, contending that they merely allowed other ethnic organisations to carry […]
News

Lingering controversy over choice of new Soun of Ogbomoso

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The late 95-year-old Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade 111, joined his ancestors on December 12, 2021. He was a Muslim and so was buried the same day according to Islamic rites. The 93-year-old Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunoso 1, joined his ancestors on January 2, 2022, 22 days after […]

Leave a Reply