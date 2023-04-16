Voter apathy, intimidation mark Edo’s supplementary election

There was voter apathy and intimidation of prospective voters yesterday in most of the polling units where supplementary elections were held in Edo State. Voters were allegedly threatened to leave the area if they were not going to vote for a particular political party while only agents of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were visible in most of the polling units.

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who did not want to be mentioned said: “The harassment was just too much. Some people, who were resisting them were slapped and pushed away from the venue. I had to hurriedly leave the place for my personal safety.” Another voter, who gave his name as John, said: “I wanted to vote for the Labour Party but some boys have been harassing people here but we are waiting to see what results they are going to announce” But Peter Igbinedion, who was the agent of the PDP in Unit 21, Ward 12 Oredo in Agabdo Primary school said: “The exercise has been free and fair.

Voters have been enthusiastic to vote though the turnout is not much compared to the last time. I believe because there was no restriction of movement because people are going about their daily businesses but people have been coming to vote. There is adequate security and INEC officials are on ground.” On allegations of voters intimidation, Igbinedion said: “But you are here now and you are interviewing me. Are you seeing any violence or intimidation? That is the figment of the imagination of those making such allegations. INEC has done well as far as the exercise is concerned for today and at the end, we believe that the will of the people will prevail.” There are supplementary elections for the House of Representatives in Orhionmwon/ Uhunmwonde Federal Constituency and state house of assembly in Oredo East, Egor and Ovia South West constituencies.