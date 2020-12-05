Voter apathy mars Plateau South by-election

Musa Pam, Jos

The by-election for the Plateau South Senatorial District is witnessing voter apathy especially in some polling units in Shendam Local Government Area.

New Telegraph correspondent, who visited Piapun 001 Polling unit in Mikang LGC and Ajikamai 015 Polling unit in Shendam Local Government Area, noticed poor turnout of voters.

A voter to spoke to New Telegraph at Ajikamai 015 Polling Unit, Mr Dawang Isreal said it was normal to have voter apathy as by-elections were not usually as exciting as general elections.

“Farmers are usually reluctant to come to vote, but prefer to go to their farms because this is rice harvesting season but we are hopeful the turnout would eventually improve before the end of the day,” he said.

Plateau State Governor Barr. Simon Lalong, who voted at 11:30am at the Ajikamai polling Unit with his Wife and daughter, expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of the election

He also expressed confidence that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will emerge victorious in the election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Plateau State assured strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Plateau State, Malam Husaini Halilu Pai while briefing journalists at Shendam Local Government Area alongside the INEC Federal Commissioner, Mr Haruna Gudu, said the election started at exactly 8:30 am as all sensitives materials arrived the various polling units across the six local government of the Southern Zone.

He noted that election is ongoing based on the COVID-19 protocols.

“So far everything is moving okay without any problem and we will ensure a free, fair and credible by-election”.

New Telegraph investigations revealed that most of the voters prefer going to their farms rather than voting.

