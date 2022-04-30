News

Voter education can raise participation in 2023 election – Gbajabiamila

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has said that voter education and enlightenment could help increase the rate of voter participation in the forthcoming 2023 elections. Gbajabiamila spoke at the Royal Institute of International Affairs, Chatham House, United Kingdom on Thursday, where he presented a paper on ‘Consolidating Nigeria’s Democracy: Prospects for Strengthening Nigeria’s Electoral Systems Ahead of 2023 Elections.’ He said: “Voter education and enlightenment campaigns can help increase the rate of voter participation, getting more people to believe that there is power in the vote and that a ballot can change the course of a nation and improve the conditions of its people.

“Enhancing citizen participation,” the Speaker said, “is also about ensuring that the nation’s diversity is reflected in the composition of its political actors. The variety of voices, perspectives and experiences can only improve the quality of debate and enhance the quality of outcomes.” The Speaker also emphasized the need to review the campaign laws of the country, especially in the area of finances for elections. “Clearly, we need to reform our campaign finance laws and the entire system through which we fund politics and political operations in the country.

This would require amendments to both the constitution and the Electoral Act. “To be effective, such campaign finance reform legislation will impose a financial reporting mandate on candidates and campaigns and impose severe penalties on violators,” Gbajabiamila noted”. He said that it may help clean up the flow of money into the political process, adding, “but there is a real risk that this ends up making the process more expensive by creating regulatory compliance costs. “So, as we consider this option, we will consider others too and remain open to new ideas.”

Looking back, the Speaker outlined the steps taken by the National Assembly to ensure substantial improvement to the Nigerian electoral system, saying, “After every election cycle, the National Assembly has initiated steps to document experiences, extrapolate lessons learned and, on that basis, amend the electoral laws to plug gaps and remove bottlenecks. “Each electoral amendment effort reflects a considered attempt to provide a more robust statutory framework for elections. From the internal party processes to the final declaration of results and even pre and post-election litigation. “At the same time, the Independent National Electoral Commission has in the last decade shown a remarkable willingness to learn from its own mistakes, embrace new technology, engage stakeholders and take proactive action to ensure public faith in the electioneering process.”

 

