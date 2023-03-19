Voter intimidation, harassment as PDP, LP test might in Enugu

The political rivalry in Enugu State was at play on Saturday’s governorship and state House of Assembly elections, this time not between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) but between the PDP and the Labour Party (LP). LP won the February 25 presidential election in Enugu State, six out of seven House of Representatives seats, and shared the two senatorial seats conducted on that day, with the PDP. The outstanding Enugu East senatorial election was conducted on Saturday alongside the governorship and House of Assembly polls. Sunday Telegraph reporter who monitored the elections in Enugu said the process was relatively peaceful in Enugu city centre and the environs, but witnessed voter intimidation and harassment in some areas.

At Uwani, Ogui Road, Agbani Road, New Heaven and Emene areas, the elections was peaceful, though voter turnout was low, compared to the presidential election. Voting commenced on time with early arrival of election officials, and the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) working in perfect condition. There was however, reported voter intimidation and harassment at Maryland area where thugs ordered voters to vote for a particular political party or leave the election venue. In Ikem, headquarters of Isiuzo Local Government Area, suspected thugs were arrested by soldiers on election duty. Though Uche Nnaji, candidate of the APC was among candidates on the ballot, the contest was between Peter Mbah of the PDP and Chijioke Edeoga of the LP.

The pre-election campaigns pitched supporters of the candidates against each other, this was taken to the main contest. Collation of results was going on at the time of filing this report; some of the collated results were uploaded on the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal from the polling unit, as promised by the commission.

