Voter registration: INEC records one million new registrants

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it has registered over a million new registrants in the ongoing online preregistration exercise, which began on June 28.

This is as the commission announced the commencement of physical or in-person registration of those who uploaded their details on its portal in the last four weeks.

INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in a statement, said 740,063 (or 73.5%) of the new registrants are young Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 34.

Out of this figure, 355,227 are students while only 44,093 are civil servants. Okoye explained that physical capturing would take place in INEC’s 811 state and local government area offices nationwide.

He advised the new registrants to contact the commission’s state offices through the dedicated telephone numbers provided in the uploaded publication. Okoye said: “Nigerians who pre-registered online can now complete their registration at those centres based on scheduled appointments.

“In addition, other Nigerians who prefer to register physically/in-person can now do so at those centres.

“Both online pre-registration and physical/in-person registration will continue simultaneously until the suspension of the continuous voter registration (CVR) on 30th June 2022 to enable the commission to clean up the data and compile the voters’ register for the 2023 general election.

“The right to vote begins with the registration of voters. Thus, as we enter the next phase of the CVR, we once again appeal to all citizens who wish to register to approach any of the commission’s state or local government area offices nationwide to do so,” Nigeria at the moment has over 82 million registered voters

