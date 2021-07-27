News Top Stories

Voter registration: INEC records one million new registrants

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it has registered over a million new registrants in the ongoing online preregistration exercise, which began on June 28.

 

This is as the commission announced the commencement of physical or in-person registration of those who uploaded their details on its portal in the last four weeks.

 

INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in a statement, said 740,063 (or 73.5%) of the new registrants are young Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 34.

 

Out of this figure, 355,227 are students while only 44,093 are civil servants. Okoye explained that physical capturing would take place in INEC’s 811 state and local government area offices nationwide.

 

He advised the new registrants to contact the commission’s state offices through the dedicated telephone numbers provided in the uploaded publication. Okoye said: “Nigerians who pre-registered online can now complete their registration at those centres based on scheduled appointments.

 

“In addition, other Nigerians who prefer to register physically/in-person can now do so at those centres.

 

“Both online pre-registration and physical/in-person registration will continue simultaneously until the suspension of the continuous voter registration (CVR) on 30th June 2022 to enable the commission to clean up the data and compile the voters’ register for the 2023 general election.

 

“The right to vote begins with the registration of voters. Thus, as we enter the next phase of the CVR, we once again appeal to all citizens who wish to register to approach any of the commission’s state or local government area offices nationwide to do so,” Nigeria at the moment has over 82 million registered voters

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Senate, FCT disagree on status of AGIS

Posted on Author Chukwu David,

The Senate and the officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), disagreed on Thursday, on what the actual status of Abuja Geographic Information Systems (AGIS), should be in the face a bill being worked upon by the Upper legislative chamber. The Senate, following a bill sponsored by Senator Mohammed Hassan Gusau (PDP, Zamfara Central), […]
News

SIFAX rewards 46 staff for long service

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

SIFAX Group has rewarded and honoured 46 staff at its annual long service award ceremony. The group long service award is an annual event where deserving staff, who have served for a minimum period of 10 years, are rewarded with cash gifts for their meritorious, consistent and outstanding service to the company. Its Corporate Communications […]
News

Ogunlowo now Fellow Association of Outsourcing Professionals

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Strategic Outsourcing Ltd, Lagos, Dr. Olufemi Ogunlowo, added another feather to his cap recently when he became a fellow of the Association of Outsourcing Professionals of Nigeria (AOPN).   Ogunlowo was one of the seven distinguished professional members and corporate bodies who were inducted as fellows at the induction ceremony presided […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica