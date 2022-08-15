Voter Registration: SERAP threatens court action against INEC

Lagos-based human rights organisation, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has threatened to commence legal action against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over itsfailuretoallow seven million Nigerians who have carried out their voter registration online the time and opportunity to complete the process so that they can obtain their permanent voter cards (PVCs), and exercise their right to vote. The threat was made public through a letter signed by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, who charged the INEC boss, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, to ensure that the appropriate steps are taken to avoid the legal offensive. It would be recalled that INEC had disclosed recently that of 10,487,972 Nigerians who carried out their pre-registration online, only 3,444,378 completed the process at a physical centre. This, according to SERAP, represents just 32.8 per cent of completed online registration. The group in its letter stressed: “The right to vote is not merely the right to cast a ballot, but also the right to be given the time and opportunity to complete the registration process so that the right can bemeaningfullyandeffectively exercised. “Closing the gates on eligible Nigerians and denying themthetimeandopportunity to complete their registration cannot preserve trust in the electoral process. “Denying a significant number of eligible voters the time and opportunity to complete the registration for their PVCs would impair the right to vote of those affected, deny them a voice in the 2023 elections, andleadtodisparate andunfairtreatmentof these voters.” SERAP noted that the failure of the applicants to completetheirregistrationmaybe due to factors entirely outside their control, especially given the well-documented challenges faced by many Nigerians at registration centres across the country. The letter read in part: “We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within seven days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP and the affected Nigerians shall consider appropriate legal actions to compel INEC to comply with our request in the public interest. “Unless they are given a reasonable time and opportunity to complete the registration process, and to obtain their voter cards, these eligible Nigerians will not be able to vote in the 2023 general election. “If citizens’ chance to vote is denied, that would amount to a violation of their fundamental right to vote just as it wouldbeif theywereprevented from casting any vote at all. “The alleged failure of the applicants to complete their registration at INEC designated centres is not sufficiently weighty to justify their exclusion from the 2023 general elections. Any proffered justifications of saving time and cost are therefore wholly insufficient. Administrative convenience is simply not a compelling justification in light of the fundamental nature of the right to vote. “This severe vote deprivation cannot be justified by any perceived considerations of saving time, especially because section 9(6) of the Electoral Act 2022 provides that ‘the registration of voters, updating and revision of the Register of Voters shall not stop later than 90 days before any election covered by this Act.’ “The Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended) provides in section 14(1)(c) that, ‘the participation by the people in their government shall be ensured in accordance with the provisions of this Constitution.’ “Similarly, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, and the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance guarantee the right to political participation, including the right to vote. “According to a report released by INEC, out of 10,487,972 Nigerians who carried out their pre-registration online, only 3,444,378 Nigerians, representing 32.8 per cent, completed the process at a physical centre. 7,043,594 Nigerians carried out their pre-registration but are yet to complete the process at a physical centre.”

