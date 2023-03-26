Voters’ Apathy: INEC needs total overhaul –Lawyers, CSOs, others

Johnson Ayantunji, David Chukwu, Francis Nwachukwu, Anayo Ezugu and Francis Ogbuagu

Nigerians have called for the total overhaul of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after the 2023 general elections. That was even as they said that since the return to civil rule in 1999, average turn out for election has not been abysmally low as that of the just concluded general elections. Lawyers, Civil Society Organisations (CSO), politicians and teachers of laws said this in different interviews with Sunday Telegraph in reactions to the apathy which greeted the 2023 general elections.

Sunday Telegraph investigations revealed that since 2011, the turnout of voters has been on a steady decline. Before 2023, the 2019 election recorded the lowest voter turnout of 34.75 per cent. In 2019, only a meagre 28.6 million votes were cast despite 82 million eligible voters. The winner, President Muhammadu Buhari, was re-elected with just over 15 million votes in a country of more than 200 million citizens. More than half of the country’s population is within the voting age range. In 1999, candidate Olusegun Obasanjo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who defeated Olu Falae, who was running on a joint Alliance for Democracy-All People’s Party (APP) ticket.

Voter turnout was 52.3%. Presidential elections were held in Nigeria on 19 April 2003. The result was a victory for incumbent Olusegun Obasanjo of the PDP, who defeated his closest opponent Muhammadu Buhari by over 11 million votes. Voter turnout was 69.1%. In 2007, official figures on voter turnout were not released but the turnout was estimated at 57.5 per cent of 61.5 million registered voters. In 2011, 54 per cent of Nigerians voted. In 2015, only 34.75 per cent of registered voters actually voted in the elections, according to the data released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The percentage represented 28,614,190 people who cast their votes during the elections. In the build-up to the elections, a combination of a severe cash crunch as well as a protracted scarcity of petrol, ensured Nigerians, par-ticularly the youth, picked a strong interest in participating in the 2023 election. But, the voter turnout was abysmal, the lowest since Nigeria’s independence. In 36 states, less than half of the eligible population turned out to vote, and no state had a turnout above 40 per cent. In the three largest states based on voter registration — Lagos, Kano and Rivers — less than a third of the eligible population voted.

Rivers turnout was a shameful 15.6 per cent, the lowest in the country, despite producing a lot more votes in past elections. Overall, the national turnout was 29 per cent; no election had a lower participation rate in the six decades of Nigeria’s independence. Of the 93.4 million registered voters this year, 87.2 million people collected their Permanent Voters Cards and the total number of actual voters on election day was only 24.9 million. Barely 9 million people voted for President-elect Bola Tinubu, who will now govern 220 million Nigerians. What then could be responsible for this? The reasons, those who spoke with Sunday Telegraph said the reasons ranged from a breach of trust, insecurity, loss of confidence in INEC, violence, voters’ suppressions and intimidation to lack of sufficient voters education and mobilization.

An Abuja based lawyer, Chinedu Nwokeukwu, said that, prior to the 2023 general polls, the nation’s electoral umpire, raised the hope of Nigerians, that their votes would count, but unfortunately, dashed it at the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Feb-ruary 25. He said: “The major factor is the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). They made a lot of promises that they were going to transmit election results electronically and promptly. This gave Nigerians a lot of hope that their votes would count. So, they came out en masse and voted the candidates of their choice.

But at the end of the day, INEC did not keep to its promise, especially the Presidential election results. “Somebody like me, I was expecting to see the best elections in Nigeria but I ended up seeing the worst elections in the history of this country. So, the morale was lowered by the outcome of the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

I even had to drag myself to go for the governorship election. My wife and many other people were totally discouraged that they did not go for the governorship because of what happened earlier. Even if they fix another election now, there will be much more voters apathy.” He finds a soul mate in another Abuja based lawyer, Lawson Oviasogie, who observed that the apathy started with the Presidential election but got worse during the gubernatorial and State Houses of Assembly elections. He explained that there was a wide margin between the number of people, who collected their PVCs and those who actually participated in the elections of February 25 and March 18, pointing out that the difference was an indication that people had made up their minds not to participate in voting due to fear of insecurity.

“If you look at the statistics of the real people that registered to vote, about 70 per cent of them were first timers, that are people, who were going to vote for the first time. And the reason is because before the election, INEC gave them so much hope that their votes would count. So, after what happened in the Presidential election, many of them lost hope in the process and just decided to stay at home.

“Then, in some isolated cases like Lagos, Rivers and others, because of the spate of violence, many people decided to stay safe at home and avoid injury or being killed by political thugs and other criminal elements that do come to forment trouble at the various polling units”. Oviasogie, said that the way to tackle the problem was for the offenders to be punished while the Federal Government, through its relevant agencies, should reassure the citizens that their votes would count in subsequent elections in the country. “Well, even in the Presidential election, there was also voters’ apathy when you look at the number of people that registered and collected their PVC and the actual number of people that voted during the elections but it was actually worse in the State elections. And the reasons are not farfetched.” Similarly, some civil society organisations including Yiaga Africa, Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI) and Connected Development (CODE), among others, all ascribed the voters apathy in previous and immediate past elections in the country to insecurity, outright and tactical disenfranchisement of citizens. Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI), during one of its Press conferences in Abuja said: “It is noteworthy to state that we observed low turnout in a large number of polling units observed; largely in Lagos and other parts of the country.

We cannot disassociate this from the spate of violence that has dominated the electoral and political landscape before the elections.” Towing the same line, National Coordinator of Activists for Good Governance, Comrade Declan Ihekaire, said: “I think the situation wouldn’t have been the way it was recorded if truly the umpire was truthful to the people of Nigeria. “Don’t forget that the 2023 election was keenly contested and people were very much enthusiastic about the election but when it now became an ethnic and religion line contest, a lot of sentiments now set in. And that really led to people dropping the desire they had in trying to vote in the country. “Coupled with this understanding that people already know who was going to win.

When you hear people at the helm of affairs, especially from the presidency speaking authoritatively in favour of a particular political party, then you begin to see people winding up with the belief that they already know what they want to do.” For a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Mba Ukweni, voter apathy was caused by the lack of confidence in the system. He said: “When you feel strongly that what you are going to do is not going to yield any result, and it is not going to have any change or any impact, then it is natural for the electorate to feel that their vote is likely not going to count. Then, they would feel that there is no need to waste their time.”

For another SAN, Chief Mike Ahamba, voters have lost confidence in the electoral process, which includes the judicial process. According to Chief Ahamba: “So, the belief on the part of the people that their votes can always be thwarted by some opinion has made Nigerians conclude that there is no need of wasting their time since they won’t be part of the final decision. “But more rational people will continue to participate in the electoral process until we get it right.” Former Coordinator, Edo Civil Society Organizations (EDOCSO), Leftist Omobude Agho, said: “The way out is to change our electoral process from manual to electronic. Nigeria should embrace full electronic voting. “I don’t want to talk technology, because they have deceived us with technology. The money spent on printing of ballot papers are much, these monies should be invested on electronic electoral system.” Also, Chinedu Nwokeukwu, said: “The solution is that the INEC Chairman must be somebody who is independent to carry out the job without interference or manipulation from any quarters.

“To achieve independence among INEC officials, there should be a review of how INEC Commissioners and RECs are appointed.” Also a professor of African Politics at the University of Lagos, Tunde Babawale, in an interview with VOA, said voters should be involved. He said: “The level of voting has been directly proportional to the performance of the government.

If the government stepped up its game, we will have more people participating, getting interest in the political process and fulfilling their civic obligations. This is why I believe there will be an equal level of voter involvement, voter participation and not to reduce level. “I also hope government will put in place structure to ensure that when violence wants to break out, would be perpetrators could be apprehended and put into check before it breaks out.”

