Voters’ Large Turnout Excites Ekiti Dep Gov, Says BVAS Boosting Poll’s Credibility

The Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Chief Mrs Monisade Afuye, has described the level of turnout for today’s Presidential and National Assembly election in Ekiti State as heartwarming and impressive.

In the same vein, Mrs Afuye, said the Bimodal Voters’ Authentication System(BVAS) initiative of the Independent National Electoral Commission, is radicalising and bolstering the integrity of the country’s election.

The Deputy Governor spoke yesterday, after voting at about 8.56 am, at Atiba /Aafin ward 001, Akamija unit 003, at Ikere Ekiti, Ikere Local Government Area of the State.

The Ekiti number two citizen lauded the combined forces of security agencies deployed for the election for being highly professional in the handling of the electoral process.

Mrs Afuye saluted the industry and painstakingness of the INEC, particularly for preparing a solid platform for the smooth conduct of the poll through a prompt supply of election materials to the unit level.

She appealed to INEC and the security agencies to maintain their professional conduct till the end of voting so that the entire exercise can be a huge success.

Mrs Afuye commended the mobilisation drives of the political parties during the electioneering window, saying this vividly reflected in the high turnout of voters at every unit across Ikere Ekiti.

“The exercise has been smooth and orderly and this is due largely to the high level of professionalism of the INEC as a superintending authority and the complementary roles being played by the security agencies.

“You could all see the large turnout of voters, this substantiated the fact that the security agencies are not harassing anyone and the political parties have also done what they are supposed to do.

“The BVAS is working very fast and adding credibility to the integrity of our polls. Now, the outcome shall be acceptable to all parties.

“But now that the INEC and security agencies have been performing their duties creditably well, I charge the voters and party agents to be civil and peaceful in their approaches.

“Let them vote peacefully and stay around to protect the sanctity of their ballots because that is the only power they have to elect their leaders.

“I hope that all the stakeholders participating in this election will continue this way so that the election can be successful for our nation to be progressive and peaceful “, she stated.

