News

Voters oust Republican who voted to impeach Trump

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A Republican congressman has lost his bid to cling on to his seat, after a furious backlash to his vote to impeach former US President Donald Trump.

Tom Rice, a five-term South Carolina incumbent, was beaten in a primary election by Trump-backed challenger Russell Fry, a state legislator, reports the BBC.

But another Republican in the state who had criticised Trump, Nancy Mace, comfortably won her vote.

Ms Mace had later visited Trump Tower in a show of loyalty.

Congressional votes were held on Tuesday in Maine, Nevada, North Dakota, South Carolina and Texas.

Rice had been a reliable supporter of Trump until the US Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, when he became one of 10 Republicans who sided with Democrats days later to impeach the outgoing president for inciting insurrection.

Trump was acquitted of the political charge in the Senate. A Democratic-led congressional inquiry is currently conducting public hearings into the Capitol riot, accusing the former president of plotting an attempted coup.

Rice had acknowledged his impeachment vote could end his political career, but had maintained he was following his conscience. He lost on Tuesday night by more than 25 points.

The 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump have faced varying outcomes. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger have become vocal Trump critics and currently sit on the US House of Representatives committee that is investigating the Capitol riot. Kinzinger is among those who are not running for re-election. Others are fighting for their political lives.

Ms Mace did not vote to impeach Trump, but she incurred his displeasure by condemning him for the Capitol riot and voting to certify President Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 White House election.

She tried to make amends by filming a video in New York City this year outside Trump Tower to remind her constituents that she was one of the former president’s earliest supporters.

Trump endorsed her opponent, former state legislator Katie Arrington. But Ms Mace comfortably passed the 50% vote threshold needed to avoid a run-off election.

Trump, who turned 76 on Tuesday, had asked supporters to give him two birthday presents by defeating Rice and Ms Mace.

Political analysts expect the winners of the Republican primaries in ruby-red South Carolina to prevail in the election against their Democratic challengers in November’s mid-term elections.

In other results, for the first time Republicans flipped a heavily Hispanic seat in Texas.

During a special election in the 34th district Mayra Flores captured a seat that President Biden won by 13 points in 2020.

The victory comes as Biden’s approval rating fell for a third straight week to 39% in a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll, as Americans grapple with soaring inflation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Crude oil: Nigeria regains top spot in Africa –OPEC

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Nigeria has regained the top spot among crude oil producing countries in Africa with the nation’s crude oil production averaging 1.27 million barrels per day in November.   The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) made this known in its Oil Market Report for December on Monday.   For almost a year, specifically between […]
News

ISSUPl lauds FG over planned ban of alcohol in sachets

Posted on Author Esther Orejimi

The Nigerian Society of Substance Use Prevention and Treatment Professionals (ISSUP Nigeria) has applauded the Federal Government over its planned phase out of high concentration alcohol in sachets, small PET and glass bottles describing it as commendable, a step in the right direction and should be supported by all stakeholders in the field of drug […]
News

Sanwo-Olu: I will remain neutral on LASU VC’s appointment

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

  Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that he would remain neutral on the appointment of the 9th substantive Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Lagos State University (LASU). Speaking when he received the report of the six-member special visitation panel on the appointment the VC, chaired by former VC of the Obafemi Awolowo University […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica