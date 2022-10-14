News

Voters’ Register: INEC lied, says Intersociety

Posted on

A rights group, International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety), has described as a lie the claim by the Independent National Electoral Commission( INEC) that it had deleted no fewer than 2.7 million double registrants on its register for the 2023 polls. Recall that INEC on Tuesday said it detected 2.7 million cases of double registration carried out during the last continuous voter registration and that the affected persons had been deleted from the voter register. INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this at a National Endowment for Democracy event in Washington DC, the United States. Reacting to that development yesterday in a statement by its Board of Trustees Chairman, Emeka Umeagbalasi, Intersociety said: “Contrary to the above lies told, a recent independent graphic research evidence has exposed and disclosed that Nigeria’s INEC has deliberately, discriminatorily and ethno-religiously destroyed no fewer than 18.1 million of over 27.4 million voters registered in 2022 .

 

Our Reporters

