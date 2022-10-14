Voters’ Register: INEC lied, says Intersociety

A rights group, International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety), has described as a lie the claim by the Independent National Electoral Commission( INEC) that it had deleted no fewer than 2.7 million double registrants on its register for the 2023 polls. Recall that INEC on Tuesday said it detected 2.7 million cases of double registration carried out during the last continuous voter registration and that the affected persons had been deleted from the voter register. INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this at a National Endowment for Democracy event in Washington DC, the United States. Reacting to that development yesterday in a statement by its Board of Trustees Chairman, Emeka Umeagbalasi, Intersociety said: “Contrary to the above lies told, a recent independent graphic research evidence has exposed and disclosed that Nigeria’s INEC has deliberately, discriminatorily and ethno-religiously destroyed no fewer than 18.1 million of over 27.4 million voters registered in 2022 .
Related Articles
LASRRA to rollout 6m smart ID cards for Lagos residents
In a bid to capture the authentic population of residents living in Lagos State and also improve efficiency in accessing government’s infrastructure services in Lagos State, the Lagos State Residents’ Registration Agency (LASRRA), an arm of the Lagos State Government, has said that it is targeting to roll-out six million smart identity cards for Lagos […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Buhari approves inclusion of Rep. Sununu in health sector reform panel
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the inclusion of Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu as the representative of the House of Representatives in the Health Sector Reform Committee. This was made known in a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday. Sununu, a medical doctor, is the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Healthcare Services and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Edo PDP denies Kassim Afegbua
Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday said Prince Kassim Afegbua, a former presidential campaign spokesman for the PDP, has long been expelled and no longer a bona fide member of the party. In a statement, the Publicity Secretary, Ogie Aigbe Vasco, said Afegbua was expelled from the party for alleged anti-party activities. He said: […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)