Politics

Voting begins in Ondo APC guber primary

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State commenced at about 2:00 pm on Monday with some aspirants shunning the venue.
Ife Oyedele, Segun Abraham and John Odimayo had earlier announced their withdrawal for Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN).
Among the remaining nine aspirants, only four turned up at the venue of the election as at 2:00 pm when the exercise commenced. They are Akeredolu, Isaac Kekemeke, Owolabi Adelami and Olusola Iji. Olusola Oke (SAN) arrived later.
The chairman of the election committee, Governor Yahaya Bello, announced commencement of the exercise, stressing that all aspirants have been given sufficient notice.
He said all of them were expected to be in attendance and insisted that the election would be completed by 12 midnight as planned.
Bello recalled that at an interactive session Sunday evening, the committee had a robust discussion with all aspirants, pointing out that after the meeting, none of them objected to the procedure and holding of the election on Monday.
His words: “We had an interaction with all aspirants and leaders of our great party in Ondo State yesterday (Sunday) evening. Our interactive session was smooth. So, we are all prepared for this election. After the interactive session, nobody objected to the conduct of this election.
“Aspirants have received enough notification. They are expected to be here. All agents are also expected to be here. Since we arrived here, we have inspected this venue of the election including the accreditation area in this dome.
Delegates from Akoko North East Local Government were called first to cast their votes. The exercise was going on smoothly as at press time.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

Electoral violence and INEC’s no result threat

Posted on Author writes ONYEKACHI EZE

The decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to declare results of Edo and Ondo governorship elections if disrupted should be supported by lovers of democracy and peaceful conduct of elections, writes ONYEKACHI EZE     T he Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), recently, read the riot act to political parties participating in […]
Politics

Macron takes drubbing in local French elections, Greens surge

Posted on Author Reporter

  France President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party received a drubbing on Sunday in municipal elections, as the Greens celebrated victories in several big cities after a surge in support. Macron had hoped the elections would help anchor his young party in towns and cities across France, including Paris, ahead of an anticipated 2022 re-election bid. […]
Politics

Democracy Day: Five years on, has Buhari delivered?

Posted on Author LAWRENCE OLAOYE

LAWRENCE OLAOYE writes on the five years of the Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration President Muhammadu Buhari has successfully completed five of eight years of his leadership mandate accorded him by the Nigerian people. The President, after defeating his predecessor, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan in 2015, said his administration would be addressing issues of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: