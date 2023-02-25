2023 Elections

Voting Stops Abruptly In Ikot Ebom As Suspected PDP Agents Bar Opposition From Voting

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

Voting in Unit 1 ward 10, Ikot Ebom primary school, Itu LGA in Akwa Ibom State has been reportedly halted following a fracas that erupted among the party agents.

Voters were seen scampering for safety amid the fight as the corp members parked the election materials and stood in a corner waiting for the next line of action.

The police official attached to the unit overwhelmed by the pandemonium entered a motorcycle and left the voters to their fate.

It was gathered that trouble started when agents of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the unit only made way for PDP supporters to vote while those they believed will not vote for PDP were blocked from voting.

A voter who did not want his name in print explained that other voters in the queue when they observed what was happening insisted that they should be allowed to vote for the candidate of their choice but were not allowed.

In an attempt to fight back, the suspected PDP thugs allegedly overpowered the voters thereby causing pandemonium in the unit.

Meanwhile, the female police officer left the unit earlier and came back with her colleagues who released several canisters of teargas on the voters who have since dispersed to their various homes.

Many voters who claimed not to be PDP supporters for the presidential election are lamenting over the disenfranchisement they suffered.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

