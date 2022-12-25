Vow to serve the Living God

Text: Malachi 3:13-18.

A covenant to serve God with all your heart, soul and body is the gateway to a world of all-round fulfilment which is needed in time such as this. Do you ever get discouraged in serving God, to the point that you feel like quitting?

Concerning Judah, the Bible records, And they entered into a covenant to seek the Lord God of their fathers with all their heart and with all their soul; That whosoever would not seek the Lord God of Israel should be put to death, whether small or great, whether man or woman. And they sware unto the Lord with a loud voice, and with shouting, and with trumpets, and with cornets. And all Judah rejoiced at the oath: for they had sworn with all their heart, and sought him with their whole desire; and he was found of them: and the Lord gave them rest round about (2 Chronicles 15:12-15). As a result of their covenant to serve God, there was no more war (2 Chronicles 15:19).

God is not just looking for whom to use, He is also looking for whom to bless and every of His instruction that we engage with releases God’s blessings upon our lives. God has better alternatives than us. He is not a task master; He is a paymaster, He only offers us opportunities that will lead to our blessings. We must serve Him joyfully or it becomes an offence. For it is written, Because thou servedst not the Lord thy God with joyfulness, and with gladness of heart, for the abundance of all things; Therefore shalt thou serve thine enemies which the Lord shall send against thee, in hunger, and in thirst, and in nakedness, and in want of all things: and he shall put a yoke of iron upon thy neck, until he have destroyed thee (Deuteronomy 28:47-48).

If you won’t stop serving God with joyfulness and gladness of heart you will never get stranded in life because He is a rewarder of them that diligently seek Him.

WHY SERVE GOD?

We serve God because He notices and cares deeply for all who serve Him. Avoid being among those who complain about serving God.

“And ye shall serve the Lord your God, and he shall bless thy bread, and thy water; and I will take sickness away from the midst of thee. There shall nothing cast their young, nor be barren, in thy land: the number of thy days I will fulfil. I will send my fear before thee, and will destroy all the people to whom thou shalt come, and I will make all thine enemies turn their backs unto thee. And I will send hornets before thee, which shall drive out the Hivite, the Canaanite, and the Hittite, from before thee”. – Exodus 23:25-28.

These verses could not be any more clearer to us that serving God is for our betterment and profit. Here are a few benefits of serving God. When you serve God,

* He will bless your bread and water

* He will take away sickness from your midst

* There will be no miscarriage

* There will be no barrenness

* There will be no premature death

* You will have long life and fulfill destiny

* Your enemies will turn away from you.

Here is another great undeniable verse that shows the profitability of serving God. “If they obey and serve him, they shall spend their days in prosperity, and their years in pleasures.” Job 36:11

There is no man or woman who serves God faithfully that will walk away empty handed, God will never owe you anything.

And serving God means obeying and enjoying our relationship with God as our Heavenly Father. It also means making Him real in the things, and in the different ways, we conduct ourselves. How do I serve God? Serve God with your life in your church with your talents, time.

