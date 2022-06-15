News Top Stories

VP: Again, PDP may ignore S’East as odds favour Wike

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike is highly favoured as running mate to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), AlhajiAtikuAbubakar. Wike was reportedly favoured by a select committee set up by the party to shortlist likely running mate to the presidential candidate.

 

A source at the meeting disclosed that the Rivers State governor won by 16 to three votes of the 20 committee members present, which met on Tuesday. The Chairman of the committee Ambassador Umar Damagum, Deputy National Chairman (North), abstained.

 

Other members of the committee are Sokoto State governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, his Bauchi and Benue counterparts, Bala Mohammed and Samuel Ortom, as well as former governors Dr. Olusegun Mimiko (Ondo), Sule Lamido (Jigawa), Liyel Imoko (Cross River) and Aliyu Babangida Aliyu (Niger).

 

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives Ndudi Elumelu, Senate Minority Whip, Senator Philip Aduda, former President of the Senate David Mark, among others, are also members of the committee.

 

Atiku had written to the party to help him choose his running mate. PDP National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, who addressed the committee before the commencement of its meeting, disclosed that Atiku had written to the leadership, “as the administrative arm of the party on the choice of his running mate.”

 

Ayu said: “Our presidential candidate this time, has decided to carry everybody along unlike 2019 when he didn’t consult widely in his choice of running mate.

 

“The presidential candidate of our party would have been here but this morning he suddenly dashed somewhere, he apologised and if he comes early, he will join us. But we will go ahead with the assignment he has given us.

 

